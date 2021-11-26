I think this is one of the best e-scooters around and now it's discounted for Black Friday

I've reviewed dozens of electric scooters and I think the Unagi Model One E500

is one of the best electric scooters for commuters thanks to its sleek, streamlined design and light weight. Curry's £250 discount for Black Friday, offering one of the lowest prices this e-Scooter has seen in some time. It's categorically one of the best Black Friday deals around.

The Unagi impressed me, with a gorgeous design unrivalled in the market with brilliant technologies for more speed, range and safety. With its one-click folding system and weighing only 12 kg, the Model One E500 is easy to carry wherever you can't ride. That's made possible using advanced materials like magnesium alloy for the handlebar, aluminium deck, and carbon fibre composite tubes.

Ride with style and practicality with the Unagi Model One E500 Folding Electric Scooter. This battery-powered eScooter combines clever and gorgeous design unrivalled in the market with brilliant technologies for more speed, range and safety.

The standard price tag of £899 may be a bit too much for some, though, but the large discount makes the Unagi Model One E500 much more appealing. This top of the line commuting e-scooter is down to one of its best prices we've ever seen, and is well worth a look for those searching for their first e-scooter.

In our best electric scooter guide, we said, "Serious about taking on an electric scooter as a mode of transport? Then you need a seriously stylish electric scooter like the Unagi Model One E500. Sure, it's not going to set any speed or range records, but its gorgeous, sleek frame really looks the part."

