I swear by this MacBook – and wish it was this low-priced a deal when I bought one

As part of my job as Tech Editor at T3, I get to test laptops. A lot of laptops. Much as I love the best laptops running Windows, for me it's the best MacBooks that really deliver as I require – as Apple's latest gear has battery life that (until recently, thanks to Qualcomm) couldn't really be matched.

Check out the MacBook Air 13-inch deal on Amazon

So much so, that when I changed jobs I purchased my own MacBook Air with M-series processor, knowing that I'd not want to use my work-provided bricktop. Honestly, it's one of the best buys I've made in recent years, as the MacBook Air is simply the best laptop for me and I reckon most other people too.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was £999, now £849 at Amazon The 13-inch MacBook to introduce the Air's most recent redesign, this metal-shell laptop has iconic looks, a great screen (now with notch, so you'll have to deal with that), and battery life that, for me, just blows the competition out of the water. It was worth it at full price, but this 15% discount makes it a brilliant Amazon Prime Days bargain.

If you don't yet own a MacBook Air then the choices have recently multiplied: there's a 15-inch model now available, if you want the extra size; and there's the updated 13-inch model with the even newer M3 processor. I can vouch for both, having tested both, but newer does equal pricier.

Which is why Amazon's deal on the M2 MacBook Air, released a couple of years ago, is the pick I'd highly recommend instead. This was the model to introduce the Air's design change, so there's zero difference in looks comparing M2 to M3 models. But you will save a bunch of cash if opting for this current deal.

The M2 model is still sold by Apple, too, except you'll pay £999 rather than the £849 bargain price on offer here. That's the lowest it's ever been (new, net refurbed!), which I've verified using the third-party tracking site CamelCamelCamel. I can only wish that I'd pocketed that much change when I bought mine – but even two years on, the pleasure of using that laptop everyday has made it well worthwhile.