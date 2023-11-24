I review phones for a living – these are the 5 Black Friday phone deals worth buying

I've been reviewing mobile phones for over a decade and have reviewed so many of the best Android phones that I've lost count. It's not uncommon for me to have a new phone in hand every two weeks, so I know what's hot and what's not. And now we're in Black Friday sales season there are some cracking handsets with discounts making them actually worth buying.

Thankfully there are some genuinely good buys in the Black Friday sales, many supported by discount codes at checkout, others just temporary price cuts down from the typical retail price. As ever with Black Friday these deals are time-limited so you'll have to move instinctively and bag a device before it's all over and done by the end of Monday 27 November...

Black Friday phone deals: 5 great buys

Google Pixel 7: was £599 , now £299.50 at Currys Save £299.50: While the newer Pixel 8 is featured below, if you're looking for a real bargain then the earlier 2022 release has its price cut in half as part of the sales. This small-scale flagship is beautifully designed, gets the latest Android software before anything else, and features stellar cameras as part of its overall setup. If you're after an affordable Android phone then I don't think you'll find a better option right now.

Xiaomi 13T: was £549 , now £449 at Amazon Save £100: Don't knock it till you've tried it, as Xiaomi makes some great (and powerful) mid-to-flagship level Android devices. The 13T is no stranger to that: it's got a great camera setup (though not quite as high-spec as the 13 Pro model) with dual 50-megapixel snappers being among its most standout features. If you buy from Xiaomi direct you'll get a free tablet thrown into the mix too (but forego the Currys £100 discount in the process).

Nothing Phone (2): was £579 , now £499 at Nothing Save £80: My favourite sub-flagship phone of 2023 is the Nothing Phone (2). It's a great Android handset that gets all the basics right, but then adds features nothing else can offer – such as the Glyph lighting system on the rear which can be programmed for specific alerts. It's a lot of fun without being of detriment to the overall experience. And it's now at its lowest-ever price.

Google Pixel 8: was £699 , now £599 from Currys [with checkout discount code applied] Add the Pixel 8 to your basket at Currys, go right through to the end of the checkout stage, then enter code PIXEL100 for a £100 discount applied there and then. The Pixel 8 is the 2023 small-scale flagship from Google, complete with Tensor 3 processor and superb cameras that make snapping great shots a total breeze. I use the Pro model as my current daily driver, but sadly this discount doesn't apply to the bigger handset.