I love the Ninja Speedi and with 30% off in the Prime Day sale, you will too

It’s Amazon Prime Day and the best Prime Day deals are full of discounts on home and kitchen products, like air fryers, multicookers, barbecues, coffee machines, blenders and much more. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new kitchen appliance, the Prime Day sale is the best time to shop for a bargain.

Recently, I tried out (and became obsessed with) the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer. This 5-star product is the best multicooker I’ve ever tried and I can’t recommend it enough… and now the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer is 30% off in the Prime Day deals.

View the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer deal

Shop the full Prime Day sale

Originally priced at £249.99, the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer is now £174.99, saving shoppers £75. As the Ninja Speedi was launched in 2023, it’s surprising to see such a big price drop on it already, and this discount takes it down to its cheapest ever price.

The Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer is the perfect appliance to have in your kitchen, especially if you don’t have much time or patience for cooking. Sitting high in T3’s guide for the best multicooker , the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer has multiple cooking functions, including Speedi meals, steam, steam air fry, steam bake, grill, bake/roast, air fry, slow cook, sear/sauté and dehydrate modes.

The most impressive part of the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer is its Speedi meals feature. This was my favourite part of the Ninja Speedi when I tested it out for T3’s Ninja Speedi review , as it made delicious one pot meals in just 15 minutes.

Ninja is one of the best brands to shop for kitchen products and there are plenty of Ninja deals in the Prime Day sale , including price drops on the best air fryers . To view the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer deal, click the link above and make sure to check out the best Prime Day Home & Kitchen deals .