I just bought this Black Friday Fitbit for less than £100, but it won't last!

Black Friday is officially here! Although it's a day where people often splurge on new tech and home appliances, I was keen to get my hands on one of the best fitness trackers, specifically one of the best Fitbit's. Thankfully, Amazon has delivered the goods, as I've just bagged myself the Fitbit Charge 5 for less than £100!

This sleek little beauty is a feature-rich fitness tracker. It tracks your heart rate 24/7, monitors your sleep, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), skin temperature, breathing rate and Active Zone Minutes. It can also score your body's ability to recover/train through its Daily Readiness Score, is water resistant and swim-proof. It's straight-forward to use too, so it's a great starting ground if you're looking for your first fitness tracker.

Fitbit Charge 5: was £169.99 , now £99.99 Take better control of your health by tracking your stress, sleep patterns, heart rate, oxygen levels and so much more with the Fitbit Charge 5.

In all honesty, I was always keeping my eye on this fitness tracker, because when T3's Active Editor reviewed the Fitbit Charge 5 he gave it four stars, so I knew I was getting a good one.

