I found 3 DJI drone deals that are definitely worth having a look

It's pay weekend, people, which means it's time to spend that hard-earned cash on some stunningly cheap DJI drone deals! I had a quick look, as I always do on the first Friday after I was paid, to see if there were any DJI offers around, and I found three that really make me have to practice self-control.

One of them is on the DJI Mini 2 SE, which I tested last year. It's a lovely little beginner drone that is now sold almost at impulse buy prices. Another camera drone on offer is the DJI Air 2S. It ushered in a bunch of features we now expect as standard in subsequent DJI products and is still an amazing model.

Finally, we called the DJI Mavic 2 Classic the ultimate prosumer drone for a good reason. It's not a cheap quadcopter per se, but it can really elevate the quality of your content when used properly. Check out T3's best drone and best beginner drone roundups for even more options.

Oh, just noticed now, but there is 1 (!) DJI Avata left at Clifton Cameras for £464! That's a real bargain if I've ever seen one.

DJI Mini 2 SE: was £309, now £249 at Very

One of DJI's most affordable drones, the Mini 2 SE offers plenty of user-friendly features, such as Quickshots video modes, Auto Takeoff and Landing, different return-to-home modes and more. Now even cheaper than before at Very!

DJI Air 2S: was £899, now £719 at Amazon

Launched back in 2021, the Air 2S is ripe for the taking in 2024. Featuring a 3-axis gimbal camera for shooting smooth footage in 5.4K and a 4-directional obstacle sensing mechanism, the Air 2S has a 31-minute flight time. Now only £719 at Amazon!