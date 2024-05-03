I found 3 DJI drone deals that are definitely worth having a look

From beginner to prosumer DJI drones, here are the three best offers on right now

DJi Avata drone and DJI Goggles on the ground with deals overlay
(Image credit: DJI)
Matt Kollat
By Matt Kollat
published

It's pay weekend, people, which means it's time to spend that hard-earned cash on some stunningly cheap DJI drone deals! I had a quick look, as I always do on the first Friday after I was paid, to see if there were any DJI offers around, and I found three that really make me have to practice self-control.

One of them is on the DJI Mini 2 SE, which I tested last year. It's a lovely little beginner drone that is now sold almost at impulse buy prices. Another camera drone on offer is the DJI Air 2S. It ushered in a bunch of features we now expect as standard in subsequent DJI products and is still an amazing model.

Finally, we called the DJI Mavic 2 Classic the ultimate prosumer drone for a good reason. It's not a cheap quadcopter per se, but it can really elevate the quality of your content when used properly. Check out T3's best drone and best beginner drone roundups for even more options.

Oh, just noticed now, but there is 1 (!) DJI Avata left at Clifton Cameras for £464! That's a real bargain if I've ever seen one.

DJI Mini 2 SE: was £309, now £249 at Very

DJI Mini 2 SE: was £309, now £249 at Very
One of DJI's most affordable drones, the Mini 2 SE offers plenty of user-friendly features, such as Quickshots video modes, Auto Takeoff and Landing, different return-to-home modes and more. Now even cheaper than before at Very!

View Deal
DJI Air 2S: was £899, now £719 at Amazon

DJI Air 2S: was £899, now £719 at Amazon
Launched back in 2021, the Air 2S is ripe for the taking in 2024. Featuring a 3-axis gimbal camera for shooting smooth footage in 5.4K and a 4-directional obstacle sensing mechanism, the Air 2S has a 31-minute flight time. Now only £719 at Amazon!

View Deal
DJI Mavic 3 Classic (Drone Only): was £1,309, now £1,060 at Amazon

DJI Mavic 3 Classic (Drone Only): was £1,309, now £1,060 at Amazon
More of a prosumer drone, the Mavic 3 Classic has a 4/3 CMOS sensor coupled with pin-sharp Hasselblad optics, capable of shooting 5.1K video. Max light time on one charge is 46 minutes, one of the longest of all non-professional DJI drones. Now £249 off!

View Deal
CATEGORIES
Drones
Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸