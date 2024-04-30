Hurry! Five star Garmin running watch hits its lowest price ever

Everyone seems to be running at the moment, whether it be training for a marathon, a HYROX, or just for fun. If you’re keen to improve your performance then getting your hands on one of the best running watches or fitness trackers is a must. But it's better if you can snap one up in the sale right? Well, now you can, as the Garmin Forerunner 255 has hit its lowest price ever on Amazon, as it's reduced from £299.99, to £217.02 .

The Garmin Forerunner 255 is an excellent smartwatch for beginner to more intermediate runners. When we reviewed the Forerunner 255S (just the smaller version, but with all the same features) we awarded it a prestigious five stars as it’s packed with a ton of great features at a mid-range price, which has been made all the better now – cheers Amazon!

Forerunner 255: was £299.99, now £217.02 The Forerunner 255 is the cheapest it's ever been! It provides you with Morning Report summarises your sleep, HRV status and daily workout suggestions all in one place as soon as you wake up.



These include 24/7 heart rate tracking, stress tracking, VO2 max, sleep tracking, estimations, training status reports, smart notifications, heaps of sports modes, weather reports, blood oxygen measurements, step counter, Body Battery...the list could go on. But, basically, if you're paranoid whether the 255 comes with enough features, just know it has enough, more than enough.

There’s also some great new additions to its predecessor (the Forerunner 245) such as Heart Rate Variability (HRV) Status – which is a good indicator of how ready your body is to work out the following day – and its morning report feature – where you can wake up to an overview of your HRV, sleep and lets you know what workout and weather it recommends. We also can't forget its all-new triathlon mode either, which basically transitions the 255 from running watch, to multi-sports watch.

It has a decent battery life too, with up to 14 days in smartwatch mode and 30 hours in GPS mode, so more than enough to keep up with your training. It's super lightweight (49 grams) and is made from sweat-resistant materials, so there'll be no annoying itching sensations. All of this for for under £250? Not bad, we'd say.