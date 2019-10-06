Huawei P40 slated to beat the Samsung Galaxy S11 to this coveted feature

The Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro will come with an under-screen fingerprint reader, according to a recent patent filing. This has allowed the Chinese company to eliminate to the so-called notch that cuts into the top of the screen on its current flagship – the Huawei Mate 30 – and the latest models that came before it.
Huawei has also found a way to bury an LED indicator, light emitter and front-facing flash under the display. You shouldn't be able to see any of the components when they aren't in use, either – the screen decreases the percentage of transparency of the area, overlaying them with a static clock when they aren't active (highlighted below).
Huawei is expected to announce the Huawei P40 in March 2020.
There's no word on what the handset will bring to the table, but if we had to hazard a guess, we'd say an improved camera setup, a higher-resolution, edge-to-edge OLED screen and Huawei's new Kirin 990 processor. There's also a chance it could ship sans Google Play Apps and Services à la Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro.