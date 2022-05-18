Huawei launches the Mate Xs 2, its latest flagship foldable smartphone

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As well as announcing four new smartwatches, including the all-ceramic Watch GT 3 Pro, the blood pressure-monitoring Watch D and the AMOLED Watch Fit 2 fitness tracker, Huawei has also today unveiled its latest flagship foldable phone, the Mate Xs 2.

Featuring the new double-rotating Falcon Wing Hinge that allows the 7.8" True-Chroma Foldable Display to open up more than other foldable phones, the Mate Xs 2 is made of ultra-light glass fibres and uses aerospace-grade titanium alloys and ultra-light, high strength steel for its structure.

Unfolded, the Huawei Mate Xs 2 has an a7.8" True-Chroma Foldable Display, with a resolution of 2480x 2200 pixels. The phone has an 8:7.1 ratio which is said to deliver a "more immersive visual experience", according to Huawei.

(Image credit: Huawei)

The phone also supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, as well as up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. Whereas the anti-reflective Nano Optical Layer of the screen helps to reduce the display’s light reflectivity. The Mate Xs 2 has a 19:9 display ratio when unfolded.

Quick screen transitions and a fast gaming/streaming experience on the Mate Xs 2 are guaranteed thanks to the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 flagship series chip.

(Image credit: Huawei)

As for image capturing capabilities, the True-Chroma Camera System includes a 50MP True-Chroma Camera for "capturing true-to-life colours", as Huawei explains. The improved HUAWEI XD Optics brings brand-new information recovery technology to elevate image clarity further, helping restore image details in a way that breaks the boundaries of physics

The camera system takes full advantage of the Huawei's XD Fusion ProTrue-Chroma Image Engine, the 10-Channel Multi-Spectrum Sensor and the colour calibration of more than 2,000 colours in P3 full-colour gamut.

(Image credit: Huawei)

But wait, there is more! The Mirror Shooting smart function of HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 allows users to preview shots in real-time through the digital viewfinder of the camera on both screens simultaneously.

HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 is also equipped with the new generation of AI Remove. This feature allows users to simply click on the selected objects for removal to easily edit photos, similar to the Google Pixel 6's Magic Eraser tool.

(Image credit: Huawei)

Finally, the Huawei Mate Xs 2 has a 4,600 mAh battery and supports the distributed 66W Huawei SuperCharge. Meanwhile – at least according to Huawei – the Graphene Liquid Cooling System has further enhanced heat dissipation performance to keep the battery in top shape throughout its lifetime.

To enhance the audio-visual entertainment experience, the Huawei Mate Xs 2 is equipped with ultra-thin and large-amplitude stereo sounds, which create a surround sound field and bring consumers an immersive audio experience alongside the new AI Sound Engine.

Huawei Mate Xs 2 will be available to buy from June 2022 for a recommended retail price of €1,999. US/US/AU price and availability TBC. Visit Huawei for more info.