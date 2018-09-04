Huawei Mate 20 gunning for new iPhone and Google Pixel 3 with dramatic launch

Mere days before the new iPhone range is revealed by Apple, as well as only a few weeks before Google unveils its Pixel 3 flagship, Huawei has just fired a damaging broadside blow against the pair of American makers by revealing that its next flagship device, the Mate 20, is launching October 16.

And, if this disruptive release date wasn't bad enough, the Chinese maker has followed that broadside with a mast-destroying follow-up shot too. The Huawei Mate 20 is going to come loaded with the world's most powerful CPU, the brand new Kirin 980 processor.

The potentially deadly double blow was unleashed by Huawei Mobile's official Twitter account, with the world's second largest smartphone maker inviting people to:

#ExperienceSmarter with the #Kirin980. Reach a #HigherIntelligence with the #HuaweiMate20 Series. Mark your calendars NOW… 16.10.18. pic.twitter.com/9KhTMj0BXHAugust 31, 2018

And, it looks like Apple and Google should be very worried, as the Mate 20 is reported to be loaded with not just the lightning fast 7nm Kirin 980 CPU, but also potentially a gorgeous 6.9-inch AMOLED display, 8GB of RAM, and the biggest phone battery ever.

How it will look is still largely a mystery, however acclaimed tech designer Concept Creator visualised how the hot new handset could look in a show-all video. Here is the mouth-watering video in full:

A new Huawei Mate 20 phone that features the world's fastest CPU, a jaw-dropping 6.9-inch AMOLED display, and a mind-blowing camera system that matches or outguns the superb system installed on the Huawei P20 Pro? That would be incredibly fierce competition for both the new iPhone and Google Pixel 3, with a near side-by-side release really turning up the heat.

October 16 can't come soon enough…

Lead image credit: Concept Creator

Via: Metro