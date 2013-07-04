HTC One S will no longer receive software updates confirms HTC

With the HTC One now clearly defined as HTC's flagship handset it would appear as though the company is looking forward not backward when it comes to software updates

HTC has confirmed that the HTC One S, the company's 2012 flagship device will no longer receive software updates from HTC regarding both Android and Sense. Instead the device will remain on Android 2.1 Jelly Bean and HTC Sense 4+ indefinitely.

HTC released the following statement:

“We can confirm that the HTC One S will not receive further Android OS updates and will remain on the current version of Android and HTC Sense. We realize this news will be met with disappointment by some, but our customers should feel confident that we have designed the HTC One S to be optimized with our amazing camera and audio experiences.”

The premium smartphone was praised on release by many including in T3's own HTC One S review and slowly became one of the top HTC devices of the year. It modeled an impressive aluminum unibody design and a high-quality 8MP camera.

Considering the hype surrounding the device at launch it seems surprising that HTC has abandoned one of its best smartphones just 15-months after launch, the company has yet to give a reason for its decision.

Jeff Gordon, HTC's Online Global Communications Manager, seemingly preempted went to Twitter to express his empathy with customers tweeting: "Wish you guys could know the very complicated and difficult reasons behind HTC's One S decision."

However its smartphone sibling, the 4.7 inch HTC One X, is still scheduled to receive Sense 5 and Android 4.2.2 in the coming months.