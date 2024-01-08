HP just fixed my biggest issue with gaming laptops

I love the best gaming laptops, they're my favourite way to play some of the biggest games, but by back doesn't thank me for it. That's because these behemoth machines are much heavier than your average laptop, and don't get me started about the chargers either, it's like having a small dog in your backpack.

Sorry about that rant, but if every laptop followed the ethos of the HP Omen 14 Transcend, I wouldn't need a standing desk. That's because it is the world's lightest 14" gaming laptop, just 1,637 grams.

With such a slimline design however you might anticipate a drop off in performance, but after reviewing the HP OMEN Transcend 16 last year I can tell you that small packages can still have unbelievable power. The new 14" model boasts up to an Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 185H and up to RTX 4070 GPU. That's more than enough to run pretty much any game at a high level. Plus you'll have the display to make the most of this power with a 2.8k resolution OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. You won't need to worry about overheating either, HP also claims that this is the coolest 14" laptop on the market.

(Image credit: HP)

Now remember what I said about chargers? Well, again that shouldn't be a problem. For two reasons. First of all, theTranscend 14 sports 11.5 hours of battery life (impressive for a gaming laptop) and secondly, it features a type-C PD 140W adapter which is much more convenient and less bulky.

That's not all HP revealed to the world at CES 2024. As well as a host of HyperX gaming accessories (including a child-friendly gaming headset) the company has also shown off a spate of laptops and even what looks like the ultimate gaming monitor, the perfect companion to the Omen Transcend.