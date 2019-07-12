How to watch Wimbledon 2019 semi-finals live stream for free online from anywhere on Earth

The time for casual strawberries and cream eating is over - the 2019 Wimbledon semi-finals are here and things are getting serious. Only tennis's most in-form grass court players remain. And the good news for you is that it's extremely easy to watch all of the action from the comfort of your own home - and in beautiful 4K - from anywhere in the world with a free 2019 Wimbledon live stream.

All eyes are on the historic grass court tennis courts at the All England Club in South West London. 128 players on both sides of the Wimbledon Ladies' and Gentlemen's draws are being whittled down and only one of each can lift the winner's trophy on July 13 and 14 respectively - now only eight of each are left.

As ever, it's the trio of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and reigning champion Novak Djokovic that continue to look most dominant and are command the lowest odds at the bookies. Can Roberto Bautista Agut spring a surprise?

Now aged 37, you can never count out Serena Williams from taking her eighth(!) Wimbledon title and her passage to the final has been fairly comfortable. Simona Halep is the higher seed though - their final is likely to be an utter cracker.

Keep reading as we tell you how to watch a 2019 Wimbledon live stream absolutely free from wherever you are in the world.

Wimbledon live stream free in the UK

As it does every year, the BBC is going tennis-crazy this summer. Until July 14 you can catch up with every match of the tournament live across BBC on the TV, radio and the BBC Sport website with further coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, connected TVs and the iPlayer mobile app - and all in HD. Online is the place to pick and choose the court you want to see action from, with up to 18 in total covered at any one time. Play generally starts at 11.30am BST every morning and goes on to around 7pm. The BBC isn't the only place you can watch, however. Wimbledon.com (and its YouTube channel and app) will be showing some of the tennis from the show courts globally absolutely free. But judging from last year, it won't be showing full coverage of any of the big matches.

Watch Wimbledon 2019 in 4K

HD not good enough for you? Need to see every bit of fluff on the yellow balls and bead of sweat on Roger's temples? Then there's good news if you have a 4K Ultra HD and HDR television.

For starters, the BBC itself has announced it will show Centre Court action in the format. That's both on TV and via a whole range of streaming devices such as Amazon's Fire TV 4K Stick and PlayStation Pro.

And, as we reported last week, subscribers to Virgin Media TV will also have the Wimbledon action available to them in glorious 4K Ultra HD. So if you've been uhmming and ahing about a Virgin TV package, now might be the time to strike. Starting from less than £30 per month and including a brilliant Virgin TV V6 box for pausing and recording live TV, you can head straight to the Virgin website to see your options.

How to watch Wimbledon for free from abroad

If you happen to be away from UK at any time over Wimbledon fortnight and and try to watch that BBC coverage, then you'll be initially out of luck as it will be geo-blocked. That means you can't watch it while abroad due to rights reasons. But there's a handy little trick you can use to get around that, using a Virtual Private Network.

More commonly known as a VPN (you've probably already heard of them), the software allows you to virtually change your IP address to a server in another country so you appear to be in a completely different location. It's encrypted, making it also a safer way to navigate the web. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend T3 Award winning ExpressVPN as the best option currently available.

ExpressVPN has the benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on loads of devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc and you'll also get 3 months FREE if you sign up to an annual plan and 49% off the normal price. Check out Express VPN Once it's been downloaded and installed, open the app and select a UK server location (it's super easy) and then head over to TVPlayer.com to pick up the live stream.

Where else has a Wimbledon live stream?

As one of the world's major tennis tournaments, lots of countries show tennis from Wimbledon – just not necessarily for free or with the massive coverage that the BBC delivers in the UK.

But if you are already subscribed to certain paid-for services and cable options elsewhere, we can tell you who else is broadcasting the tennis in your corner of the world. And don't forget the Wimbledon.com live stream as well.

Watch Wimbledon in the US

ESPN is the official Wimbledon broadcaster in the US, with the likes of the Tennis Channel, Fubo or Sling TV all offering shorter subscription services (and, crucially, free trials) if you don't want to commit to cable. And if you subscribe to ESPN+, it will have coverage of outer court tennis, too.

Watch Wimbledon in Canada

It's TSN in Canada if you want the local coverage of Wimbledon. That means you'll need cable to watch.

Watch Wimbledon in Australia for FREE

Can Ashleigh Barty carry on where she left off in Paris? And could this be the year that Nick Kyrgios finally comes of age? The way to watch in Australia is via Fox on cable or free-to-air Channel 7 (or via using a VPN, if you're overseas when it's on).

Watch Wimbledon in New Zealand

It's good news in New Zealand, as state free-to-air broadcaster TVNZ has the rights to show Wimbledon in all its glory. That also brings the station's on demand and mobile apps in to play to watch Wimbledon.

Lead image credit: Shutterstock