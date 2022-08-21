How to watch House of the Dragon and stream the Game of Thrones prequel wherever you are

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

War is afoot – that reminds us of something... After a much-disputed exit from our screens three years ago, the Seven Kingdoms returns in the form of House of the Dragons. And, from the looks of things, it's going to be every part the eye-popping spectacle its forebear was in its prime. Here's how to watch House of the Dragons online no matter where you are.

King Viserys I Targaryen sits atop the Iron Throne and names his first-born child, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, as his rightful successor. The Starks, Baratheons and Valaryons back the decision, but Viserys's brother Prince Daemon makes clear he's not too keen on the decision. And then, well, we know how things go down in Westeros when family's involved.

As you may have gathered from the title, House of the Dragon will also heavily feature plenty of everyone's favorite mythical flying beasts, and Rhaenyra will no doubt look to harness their awesome power in the fight to regain her rightful heirdom.

Whether you're in it for plentiful sword-and-sandal action or simply need another fix of Westerosi political intrigue, simply keep reading to find out how to watch House of the Dragon online wherever you are.

How to watch House of the Dragon online in the US

(opens in new tab) House of the Dragon is exclusive to HBO (opens in new tab) in the US, with other options available for those around the world. The series premiere airs on HBO at 9pm ET/PT on Sunday, August 21. If you're not a cable customer, have no fear – you'll be able to catch all the fire-breathing action on HBO Max (opens in new tab) too, once the initial broadcast has finished. Plans start at $9.99 per month or $69.99 for a year (opens in new tab), but you can pay extra to get rid of commercials and boost your picture quality from HD to 4K - either $14.99 per month or $104.99 for the year. That's a 40% saving on annual plans currently (opens in new tab). Whichever you choose, HBO Max is arguably the best streaming service out there in terms of sheer quality of content, with Westworld, The Sopranos and the entire Studio Ghibli library being some of its top attractions.

How to watch House of the Dragon online in the UK

(opens in new tab) Westeros obsessives in the UK can watch the first episode of the prequel at 2am GMT on Monday, August 22 on Sky Atlantic (opens in new tab). However, for those with early starts, you'll be also able to catch the newest episode each Monday evening at 9pm as well. If you haven't got Sky, you can either take a look through our roundup of the best Sky TV deals (opens in new tab), or try out the Now (formerly Now TV) Entertainment Pass, costing £9.99 per month after a 7-day free trial - plus you won't be locked into a Sky contract.

How to watch House of the Dragon online in Australia

How to watch House of the Dragon around the world

HBO Max is only available in the US, but there's no need to panic because House of the Dragon will be available to watch in countries all around the world.

Australian fans can stream House of the Dragon from 11am AEST each Monday on Binge (opens in new tab), which costs $10 per month after a 14-day free trial (opens in new tab).

You also have the option of Foxtel and Foxtel Now (opens in new tab), which offers more of a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day free trial (opens in new tab), get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack and pay just $25 a month to watch House of the Dragon.

In New Zealand, you'll be able to stream House of the Dragon from August 22, premiering on Neon TV (opens in new tab), which comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). Thereafter, pay from $12.99 a month with an option to save with its annual plan.

Meanwhile, anyone in Canada can also watch House of the Dragon on Crave from 9pm ET/PT each Sunday. A Crave subscription costs $9.99 per month, after a 7-day free trial.

House of the Dragon trailer

Episode 1: August 21

August 21 Episode 2: August 28

August 28 Episode 3: September 4

September 4 Episode 4: September 11

September 11 Episode 5: September 18

September 18 Episode 6: September 25

September 25 Episode 7: October 2

October 2 Episode 8: October 9

October 9 Episode 9: October 16

October 16 Episode 10: October 23

When is House of the Dragon set?

House of the Dragon takes place roughly 200 years before the Mad King's and the Targaryen dynasty's demise occurs, just prior to Game of Thrones' first episode.

However, House of the Dragon doesn't detail the Targaryens' rise to power. Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen is of the sixth generation of perennial blondies to grace King's Landing, and instead the prequel starts in medias res as the fickle family attempts to name an heir to the Iron Throne.

House of the Dragon cast