How to watch And Just Like That online and stream the Sex and the City reboot wherever you are

94 episodes, two movies, a prequel and just like that, arguably the most highly anticipated TV show reboot of all time. Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda are older, wiser, and every bit as outrageous as they were when they were unleashed upon Manhattan 23 years ago. Here's how to watch And Just Like That online no matter where you are.

Proving once and for all that adult friendships really are impossible to maintain, Samantha's out of NYC, out of the circle, and out of the reboot, too.

But Carrie and the girls have branched out since their Abu Dhabi jaunt a decade ago, opening up the group to Che Diaz, Seema Patel and Lisa Todd Wexley.

Carrie's ditched the column for a podcast, but the scores of expensive designer shoes aren't going anywhere anytime soon. Whether you prefer cosmos or mimosas, pour out a tall one and keep reading to find out how to watch And Just Like That online wherever you are.

How to watch And Just Like That online in the US

exclusive to HBO Max And Just Like That is exclusive to HBO Max in the US, with other options available for those around the world. The first two episodes hit the streaming service on Thursday, December 9 at 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT, with the following eight set to roll out on a weekly basis. Plans start at $9.99 per month or $99.99 for a year, but you can pay extra to get rid of commercials and boost your picture quality from HD to 4K - either $14.99 per month or $149.99 for the year. The higher tier also gets you brand new Warner Bros' movie premieres for its 2021 releases, on the same day they come out in theaters. Whichever you choose, HBO Max is arguably the best streaming service out there in terms of sheer quality of content, The Wire, The Sopranos and the entire Studio Ghibli library being some of its top attractions. Oh, and it's also got all six seasons of Sex and the City, as well as both movies.

How to watch And Just Like That online in the UK

Sky Comedy Sex and the City fans in the UK can watch the first two episodes of the reboot, And Just Like That, from 9pm GMT on Thursday, December 9 on Sky Comedy. If you haven't got Sky, you can either take a look through our roundup of the best Sky TV deals, or try out Now TV's Entertainment Pass, costing £9.99 per month after a 7-day free trial - plus you won't be locked into a Sky contract.

How to watch And Just Like That around the world

HBO Max is only available in the US, but there's no need to panic because And Just Like that will be available to watch in countries all around the world.

Australian fans can watch And Just Like That from the very specific time of 7.01pm AEDT on Thursday, December 9 on Binge, which costs $10 per month after a 14-day free trial.

Meanwhile, anyone in Canada can also watch And Just Like that on Crave from Thursday, December 9. A Crave subscription costs $9.99 per month, after a 7-day free trial.

Read more: