How to live stream the Anthony Joshua fight against Ruiz Jr from anywhere on Earth

Anthony Joshua is back in the ring tonight to try to show his dominance against another of the world's elite heavyweight boxers. If you're trying to show your support for AJ from home today (not everybody's lucky enough to be at Madison Square Garden), we'd recommend that you read this guide to see how to live stream Joshua vs Ruiz Jr. In fact, it doesn't matter where in the world you are.

You probably don't need us to tell you what an impressive boxing specimen Anthony Joshua is. His six-and-a-half year professional career has so far seen him defeat all 22 of his opponents, with all but one of those by knockout. With names such as Wladimir Klitschko, Joseph Parker, Dominic Breazeale and Dillian Whyte all on the list of previous wins, he now currently holds (deep breath) the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles. That's a lot of gold.

The 29-year-old still has someway to go to be recognised as one of Britain's greatest ever boxers, but a few higher profile wins would certainly help. Perhaps we'll see AJ in the ring with Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder soon, but Andy Ruiz Jr - a late stand n for Jarrell Miller, who failed a drug test - will be the man in front of him today. He may not be expected to trouble Joshua too much, but his numbers aren't so bad themselves. 33 fights, 32 wins, 21 knockouts and only one loss (to the aforementioned Parker). Still, a fight with Joshua is a big step up for the Mexican who is yet to have made an impact on the heavyweight title scene.

If all goes according to plan with the undercard, the fight is set to start at around 11pm local time at the famous Madison Square Garden in New York City. That means you'll need to be up at around 4am if you want to live stream Joshua vs Ruiz Jr. If you're wondering about your watching options, then you're in the right place. And thanks to a VPN, you can even watch the action if you're away in a country that isn't showing the boxing.

How to watch the Anthony Joshua fight in the UK

It's a familiar story for fight fans in the UK, as this will be a Sky Sports Box Office PPV. The price of this one is £19.95 – which is usual kind of price bracket for boxing on Box Office - and live coverage from the Garden started at 10pm BST for the undercard. The main event is currently expected to start at around 4am in the morning. Trying your best but struggling to stay awake? There'll be full fight repeats on Box Office at 9am and 5.30pm on Sunday, which may be a better option. If you find yourself outside the UK this weekend but still want to grab that Sky stream, you'll find that access is blocked due to geo restrictions. The way to get around this is by downloading and installing a VPN as described below.

Live stream Joshua vs Ruiz Jr from outside the UK

As mentioned above, a Virtual Private Network is a handy way to get around any restrictions that you face when trying to watch the Joshua fight. The software allows you to virtually change your IP address to a server in another country so you appear to be in a completely different location. It's encrypted, making it also a safer way to navigate dodgier parts of the web - not that we'd recommend opting for a dodgy illegal stream you might turn up on Reddit.

We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best option currently available.

ExpressVPN has the benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on loads of devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc and you'll also get 3 months free if you sign up to an annual plan. VPN services also give you an extra layer of security, by encrypting your online presence. We certainly don't condone it, but that's worth knowing if you do decide to try and find a dodgy stream of the fight. Check out Express VPN Once it's been downloaded and installed, open the app and select a UK server location (it's super easy) and then get cracking with the Sky Box Office purchase. We're expecting Joshua to start his ring walk no earlier than around 4am BST / 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 1pm AEST Sunday.

Where else has a Joshua vs Ruiz Jr live stream?

There's a theory that Joshua is still only a genuinely huge name in his own backyard, but any heavyweight world title fight at the Garden is going to garner some serious worldwide attention. So if you're an international boxing fan, try watching the fight via one of the methods below to see what all the fuss is about:

Watch the boxing in the US and Canada

Well North Americans, there's a real treat in store for you to help you get on the Joshua bandwagon. DAZN is becoming more and more established on the live sports streaming scene. It's once again the place to catch the AJ fight if you're in North America and the news is even better north of the border as you can bag a FREE TRIAL, too.

The big fight will roughly start at 11pm ET / 8pm PT.

If you're away from the continent this weekend but still want to jump on that DAZN stream, then be sure to use a VPN to watch it all as if you were back home.

Watch the boxing in Australia

Aussie fans have a usual go-to PPV channel for its boxing coverage. The appropriately named Main Event service is the place to head for Joshua vs Ruiz in a lunchtime slot at around 1pm on Sunday. It'll cost you $49.95 to buy the fight.

Watch the boxing in New Zealand

Sky Arena (Sky TV NZ's PPV station) is showing a live stream of the Joshua fight for $34.95, with coverage due to kick off at 3pm on Sunday afternoon.

Main image courtesy of: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images