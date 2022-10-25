How to live stream Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: watch Champions League football from anywhere

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's set to be a tense Champions League encounter at Camp Nou on Wednesday evening, with Barcelona on the brink of elimination from this year's tournament as they face German giants Bayern Munich.

The Spanish side's injury-time equaliser against Inter a fortnight ago has kept their slim hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive, but that result was not enough to keep their fate in their own hands, and they must now conjure up a victory against an unbeaten Bayern side which tops Group C.

Julian Nagelsmann side have already qualified for the next phase of the tournament and will going in search of their fifth win over Barcelona in a row as they look to seal top spot with three points on Wednesday.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Barcelona vs Bayern Munich online from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions (opens in new tab).

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich game is being played at Camp Nou in Barcelona, and kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday, October 26.

That makes it a 3pm ET / 12pm PT start in the US. It'll be an early morning kick-off for football fans in Australia, with kick-off at 6am AEDT Down Under.

How to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: live stream in the UK for FREE

(opens in new tab) Pay TV network BT Sport (opens in new tab) has the rights to the Champions League in the UK, with Barcelona vs Bayern Munich being shown on BT Sport 5. Coverage begins at 7.45pm BST, ahead of kick-off at 8pm. BT is currently offering its Monthly Pass for £25 (opens in new tab), meaning you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the game on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. Not in the country right now? Using a VPN (opens in new tab) will let you watch the game just as you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Barcelona vs Bayern Munich if you're abroad

If you're out of the country right now, you can still get access to a live stream - simply drop a shoulder and a shimmy, and use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing streams when you're overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can access your preferred service, and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the top dog of VPN providers (opens in new tab) with its excellent speed, plethora of security features, and, of course, its ability to unlock geo-restricted content and get you the best seat in the house for Barcelona vs Bayern Munich. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab), allowing you to give it a shot and find out if it's actually the service for you, before you part with your hard-earned money. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free. - Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to stream Barcelona vs Bayern Munich. (opens in new tab)

How to live stream Barcelona vs Bayern Munich anywhere else in the world

If you're looking to tune in from elsewhere, there's a Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream for you that'll ensure you don't miss any of the action on the pitch.

The game is being shown on Paramount Plus in the US. A subscription to the streaming service currently starts at $4.99 a month. However, you can tune in for free thanks to the 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab). Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday afternoon.

Those timings also apply in Canada, where you can tune in on DAZN (opens in new tab), which is live streaming every game of the Champions league this season. A subscription costs $20 a month or $150 for a year.

Fans based in Australia need to wake up early to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, as kick-off is set for the unsociable time of 6am AEST on Thursday morning. Streaming service Stan Sport (opens in new tab) is showing every single Champions League match ad-free including Barcelona vs Bayern Munich. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but if you're new to the service, you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab)

Abroad? Why not install a VPN (opens in new tab) so you can tune in just like you would if you were at home?

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.