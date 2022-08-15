How to dodge the Disney Plus price hike

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

From 8 December, Disney Plus will be significantly more expensive in the US and the UK is expected to follow suit in early 2023.

The Disney+ price is going up from $7.99 a month to $10.99 a month, so if you're a monthly subscriber your annual total will be up from $95.88 to $131.88. That's a 36% price rise, which isn't ideal when the cost of absolutely everything is rising so quickly.

The annual fee is rising too, from $79.99 a year to $109.99. But you can beat the price rise if you move quickly. Here's how.

How to keep Disney+'s price down for a whole year

This trick only works if you're not currently a subscriber: if you buy a year of Disney+ just now, you can still get it for $79.90. That's saving you money even on the current monthly fee, because you're getting 12 months for the cost of 10.

What about existing customers? If you've been thinking about getting the Disney Bundle, which combines Disney Plus with Hulu and ESPN, that's currently $13.99 per month. When the price hike comes in that's only going up by $1 a month to $14.99.

The third option is to do nothing and wait for the ad-supported version, which Disney promises won't be too ad-happy.

If you're in the UK you don't need to do anything yet; Disney+ already raised its price in 2021 from £5.99 to £7.99 a month and hasn't yet announced any plans for an ad-supported tier or standard service price rise in the UK just yet. But that's likely to change, and while it's clearly going to cost a little bit more Disney+ is still one of the very best streaming services in terms of value for money, and it'll still be cheaper than the equivalent Netflix subscription.