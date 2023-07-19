How to clean your portable AC unit: a step-by-step guide

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

This month at T3 is Keeping Cool Month - yep, an entire month dedicated to giving you the best advice, gadgets and tips on how to keep cool. For week 3, we’re specifically focusing on advanced cooling, notably portable air conditioners , AC controllers and smart thermostats . Whatever product you may have, it’s always a good idea to do your research on how to maintain it and ensure its smooth running.

As we’re in a midst of summer, warmer weather is becoming the norm. This means that your fans and AC units will be working overtime, especially if they’ve been shut away all winter. If you want your unit to keep performing at its best, then you should learn how to keep it clean.

However, before we begin, have a look at the 7 mistakes everyone makes with their portable air conditioners!

1. Turn off the unit

With every electrical appliance, it’s always a good idea to turn it off and unplug it from the wall before working on it. Hopefully you know this already but it’s always good to be reminded, just in case!

2. Remove and clean the cover

Depending on what unit you may have, there will be a front cover fastened on with either screws or tabs. You can always check your AC’s manual and it will tell you if you need a screwdriver or not. Take the cover and give it a wipe down with a dry cloth and slightly soapy water. You can then set it aside.

3. Remove and clean the filter

Find the filter, usually located in the front of the unit. Some portable AC’s have accessible air filters that you can clean without opening the unit up. If you suspect yours may be like this, check in the manual to be sure. Once found, take out the filter and wash it with warm water and soap, or vacuum away the dust on the mesh. Let the filter dry completely before placing it back in the unit.

4. Clean the coils

Most portable AC units will have two sets of coils: the evaporator coils at the front and the condenser coils at the back. Clean your condenser coil by attaching a brush attachment to your vacuum cleaner, removing all the dust deep into the fins. With the evaporator coils, use a smaller brush attachment to vacuum up the dust. Follow by cleaning it with warm soapy water and a soft cloth. Let the excess moisture dry.

5. Dry thoroughly and piece your unit back together

Make sure all parts of the unit are dry, then replace the front cover and secure it with screws. Turn the unit back on and you’re good to go!