HOT DEAL! The Kindle is at its lowest ever price at Amazon

One of the most common new year’s resolutions is reading more books and this deal from Amazon is going to make hitting your reading goals a lot easier. The Amazon Kindle is at its lowest price ever and the cheapest it’s been in the UK since Prime Day 2020.

If you’re looking to improve your reading and open yourself up to different titles and authors, this Kindle deal is the perfect investment. At just £44.99, customers can save £25 on the Amazon Kindle, but they’ll need to be quick! This deal ends tomorrow.

Investing in a Kindle is a great way to discover new books and genres. The Kindle Store is full of daily deals exclusive to Kindle where you can buy the latest titles for just 99p.

To shop the Kindle deal at Amazon, click the link above. If you want more information on this Kindle model, keep reading for all the details.

Kindle: was £69.99, now £44.99 at Amazon

Purpose-built for reading, the classic Kindle is now just £44.99 from Amazon. The glare-free display means you can read for hours inside and outside at all times of the day. This is the cheapest this Kindle has ever been so make sure you take advantage of this great price cut before it’s gone. Available in both black and white.

Why you should buy a Kindle

If you’re an avid reader, a Kindle is an amazing device that holds millions of books, magazines and newspapers in one place – like your own personal library! The adjustable front light and glare-free screen is easy to see even in direct sunlight, and the design gives the pages the appearance of real printed paper.

If you’re studying at school or university, a Kindle is especially handy for highlighting passages, translating words and looking up definitions, ideal if you’re writing essays. The battery is long-lasting and a single charge can last for weeks. Super compact and light, it’s easy to pop your Kindle in your bag and take it with you while you’re on the go.

The Kindle store has millions of books, newspapers and audiobooks to choose from and it has many cheap daily deals for you to take advantage of. Amazon Prime members can also read for free with unlimited access to over a thousand titles. Amazon has also unlocked even more reading possibilities with Audible. The Kindle lets you switch between reading and listening to audiobooks on Audible with Bluetooth-enabled headphones and speakers.

This deal ends tomorrow so you'll have to be quick if you want to treat yourself to a Kindle!