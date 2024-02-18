Hoover's new upright vacuum will clean even the tightest corners of your home

There have been some impressive vacuum cleaner launches recently, with many new design features coming to light. For example, Tineco's Floor One S5 Extreme showcased a hybrid mopping and vacuuming function, and Shark's Matrix Robot features impressive precision Home Mapping technology and 360 Lidar vision. Well, it doesn't stop there.

Hoover's new upright stick vacuum, the HFX, features Corner Genie technology that that can manoeuvre around hard-to-reach areas. It also comes with no-touch bin emptying technology and includes a five-year warranty, making it an appealing entry to the market. Hoover was the first brand to bring the vacuum cleaner into consumers’ homes.

(Image credit: Hoover)

As every home is different, Hoover offers two models to meet the needs of every consumer. The HFX Home Edition is the cordless electric vacuum cleaner that’s essential for reaching every corner, whilst the HFX Pets Edition is the perfect worry-free solution for looking after the areas we share with four-legged friends. We've already reviewed the HFX Home if you're interested.

The innovative Corner Genie technology cleans even the tightest of edges and corners in your home, and the 360° joint guarantees outstanding agility around obstacles.

It also comes complete with a No-touch bin emptying feature, allowing users to dispose of dust with no mess. Despite its slimline size, the bin holds up to 1.2 litres of dust, which is a lot bigger than typical cordless vacuums.

The HFX comes with accessories to meet all needs, like the flexible 60cm crevice tool, which reaches the highest and the most hidden spots, and the practical and compact 2-in-1 brush for collecting dust and cleaning furniture.

The HFX Home has an RRP of £449 and the HFX Pet has an RRP of £469. Both vacuum cleaners are available from Hoover's website.