Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20 and 20 Lite will get Android Q update

Honor 20 Lite, Honor 20, and Honor 20 Pro will all be upgraded to Android Q in the coming months, a trusted source from inside the company has told T3.

The revelation comes hours after Huawei confirmed plans to bring the next-generation Android mobile operating system to a dozen or so of its most popular smartphones, including the Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei Mate 20, and Huawei P20 Pro, to name a few.

Honor – a sub-brand of Huawei – is impacted by the same US trade ban that affects its parent company. Last month, Google was forced to suspend all business with Huawei to comply with the US government blacklisting the technology firm. According to Reuters, the suspension means Huawei and its sub-brands "immediately loses access to updates to Google's Android operating system.

"Future versions of Huawei smartphones that run on Android will also lose access to popular services, including the Google Play Store, Gmail and YouTube," it added.

However, our source tells us that Honor 20 series owners will be able to update their handset to the forthcoming Android OS upgrade. As such, the handset will gain access to a number of new features including a system-wide dark mode, granular location data controls, estimated battery life in the notification dropdown, Digital Wellbeing timers in the app switcher, and new colour themes for the system.

Honor will launch the Honor 20 in the UK tomorrow. It will be available for £399 SIM-free on June 21 from Amazon and Very.co.uk. Pay monthly contracts will be available from Three, Mobile Phones Direct, and Carphone Warehouse. All customers who pre-order by midnight tonight (June 20) will receive a free Honor Watch Magic, which usually retails for £179.99.

There's no word on when the Honor 20 Pro will be available in the UK.