The iconic Nokia Lumia 920 will reportedly be reborn as a new HMD phone

The collapse of Windows Phone saw Nokia as a major casualty. Microsoft had taken over the Nokia phone business and was using it to produce Lumia devices, until it all came to an end in 2016. Now, the company that rescued the brand looks to be bringing back a piece of Lumia too.

One of the distinctive things about Lumia devices was the design. It was called Fabula and was characterised by rounded sides and square ends, the display set in a polycarbonate body. It was used on many devices and it might be about to make a return, in the form of a much-rumoured HMD Skyline.

The phone that typified Fabula design was the Nokia Lumia 920 and at launch, we praised the unibody design, but weren’t so taken with bulk of the device. Of course, it only had a 4.5-inch display, but weighed as much as a modern smartphone. Newly leaked images – thanks to 91mobiles – reveals that the HMD Skyline looks very much like Lumia design.

But this phone isn’t carrying Nokia branding, being an HMD device instead. Through 2024, HMD has been releasing its own phones as it transitions away from the Nokia name. That’s seen the launch of the HMD Pulse devices earlier in the year and the Skyline appears to be next.

What do we know about the HMD Skyline?

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about the HMD Skyline as it was previously teased along with the potential specs. It looks like this will be a mid-range handset, powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (the same hardware in the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion), with 8GB RAM.

The phone is said to have a 4900mAh battery with 33W charging and run Android 14 out of the box.

The camera module on the back could have a 108-megapixel main camera, supported by a 32-megapixel front camera, although it’s not currently clear what the secondary cameras on the back will offer.

Whoever said the sky is the limit?​Coming soon. 👀👉🔜 pic.twitter.com/T9htiwDfmeJuly 15, 2024

The display is thought to be 6.67-inches, with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution. It’s said to be an AMOLED display and offer a 120Hz refresh rate.

Nokia’s Lumia devices were known for the bright colours that were available – especially yellow and reds – but it looks like the phone will focus on pink based on leaks so far. There has been no official word on the launch date, but HMD has just teased the launch on X / Twitter, suggesting it could be happening really soon.