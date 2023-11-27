Here's the OnePlus 12 in all its glory

The OnePlus 12 is launching next week on 4 December 2023 for the Chinese market, but OnePlus is teasing some details in advance – and that means we get to see official images of the new phone the week before its official unveiling. As you can see it's a good-looking thing, and the green colour in the promotional image – which apparently translates roughly as Flowy Emerald, according to 91mobiles – looks particularly fancy.

The OnePlus 12 will be launched in three different colours: the green pictured above, and more sober white and black options. So far there's no sign of the rumoured wooden back that we've seen in leaked images.

OnePlus 12: what we know so far

The successor to the excellent OnePlus 11 is expected to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with up to 24GB of RAM, a 50W camera and 100W fast charging. As you can see it looks largely the same as the current model, but the alert slider has been repositioned to improve gaming performance – the previous location got in the way of the antennas, apparently, which had a detrimental effect on gaming performance in landscape mode – and the front is slightly flatter than before. The display is 6.82 inches and uses a 2K LTPO OLED panel.

The camera this time around is a 4th generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, part of OnePlus's ongoing collaboration with the camera legend, and that's expected to have a 50MP Sony sensor, a 50MP ultrawide sensor and a 64MP periscope zoom lens with 3x optical zoom.

The battery is reportedly 5,400MP and in addition to 100W wired charging it supports fast 50W wireless charging too. As you'd expect from a OnePlus flagship the OS is the latest Android, in this case Android 14, with OnePlus's own OxygenOS skin on top.

Although the OnePlus 12 is only currently scheduled for launch in China, a global launch is expected shortly afterwards.

We're genuinely excited by this phone: we rate the current generation very highly and it's one of our picks for the best Android phones you can buy. Hopefully the new model will address the two things we found less impressive about the 11: its disappointing battery life and its relatively poor zoom. If OnePlus has solved those issues this could be an extremely tempting buy.