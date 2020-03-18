Hamilton revives the Pulsar digital watch, one of James Bond's coolest watches

Hamilton has revived the Pulsar, a watch that some of you will remember as the first-ever digital watch, but more of you will probably remember as the watch strapped to Roger Moore's wrist in Live and Let Die.

It's a genuinely iconic watch, filled with (at the time) groundbreaking technology which disrupted the market.

With the PSR, Hamilton has brought back the unmistakable style this iconic timepiece.

First, let's have a little history lesson about the original Hamilton Pulsar…

On the 6th of May 6, 1970, Hamilton revealed the first-ever digital watch at a press conference in The Four Seasons restaurant in New York City. It was named the Pulsar, after the pulsating neutron stars that emit beams of radiation at ultra-precise frequencies.

The public received its first glimpse of the Pulsar prototype on the US TV program The Tonight Show, when host Johnny Carson demonstrated its unique functionality: pushing a button on the side of the watch made the time flash in red LED numerals on the dark screen, while holding the button for longer revealed the passing seconds.

The watch could be set via a unique magnetic bar hidden in the bracelet.

The inaugural Hamilton Pulsar, the P1, launched to market in 1972, with an original, space-age design to match its groundbreaking technology.

With a bold cushion case and bracelet in 18ct yellow gold, it was an unmistakably premium device, with a $2,100 price tag that matched the cost of a family car (far more expensive than a Rolex, at the time).

Elvis Presley was among the pioneers who snapped up one of 400 models.

By the following year, the wrist computer was ready for the general public. The stainless steel Pulsar P2, with a more rounded case design and an improved chip module, launched in 1973, pioneering the nascent market for digital watches.

Produced in large volume, it was a colossal success. Among those to wear it were Keith Richards, Joe Frazier, Elton John, Giovanni Agnelli and U.S. President Gerald Ford, and of course, James Bond – it was (and still is) the epitome of cool.

Hamilton has brought back this icon of 1970s style with the PSR.

You can choose from two versions of the PSR, one in stainless steel, and a version in stainless steel coated with yellow gold PVD which is limited to 1,970 models.

Both watches feature cases in the wide cushion style of the P2, with the same dimensions of 40.8mm x 34.7mm.

One of the differences with the previous version is the display of time. The Hamilton PSR features a hybrid display mixing reflective LCD and emissive OLED technologies. Pressing the button will bring up light red OLED numerals in the familiar ‘digit dot’ style, while the LCD display ensures that time is also permanently visible in daylight conditions.

There's no backlight, and the watches have very low energy consumption.

The good news is that these watches are no longer more expesive than a family car - the limited edition gold PVD Hamilton PSR costs £900, while the steel version is priced at £675.

