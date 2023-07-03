Haloo launches brand new Rotating Electric Patio Heater, and it’s on sale right now!

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With the recent warm weather, many of us have been enjoying barbecues in the garden and socialising outside with friends and family. However, it is still a well known fact that UK weather can be pretty unreliable. Whilst it’s always handy to have a spare umbrella (have a look at our best umbrellas for 2023) if it starts pouring down, outdoor heaters are also a great way to beat the unpredictable weather that we all want to avoid.

Haloo, a leader in outdoor heating, cooking, and lighting, is excited to announce the UK launch of its Outdoor Rotating Electric Patio Heater. As part of Haloo's expanding line of products, this patio heater has gained popularity across the US, Canada, Australia, and Japan, with retail presence in major stores like Costco and Sam’s Club. The heater, designed to complement any outdoor space with its contemporary style and premium quality, is now available at Robert Dyas , retailing at £229.99. However, it’s currently on offer for £189.99 and can even be found on Amazon for £204.61!

The new rotating electric patio heater now means that, even if the weather turns cooler or evening sets in, you can continue to have fun outside without the need for woolly jumpers or blankets! The golden rose tube within the heater delivers increased warmth with less glare, while its unique 180-degree oscillating setting ensures wider heat distribution, keeping everyone comfortably warm. Whether on a patio, garden or any favourite outdoor spot, this heater brings much-needed warmth when required.

(Image credit: Haloo / No Nonsense )

This patio heater combines practicality and durability. It holds an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance, ensuring its resilience in all weather conditions. In terms of safety, the heater comes equipped with a switch that automatically shuts it off if tilted by 45 degrees, thereby reducing fire risks. Powered by electric, the heater is more cost effective and eco-friendlier than other heating methods, such as log or gas burners. It operates at EU standard power of 220-240V, with adjustable heat settings of 0/600W/1200W.

Go and grab a bargain! The Haloo Outdoor Rotating Electric Patio Heater is available at Robert Dyas for an RRP of £229.99 (currently reduced to £189.99) and Amazon currently reduced to £204.61.