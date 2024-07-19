Surprise cancellation leaves sci-fi streaming fans in shock

The sci-fi bubble seems to have burst for at least one major streaming service – the home of Star Trek, Paramount+, has cancelled one of its major genre shows.

It has announced that, after just two seasons, Halo will not be returning to the platform.

The show is based on the hugely successful first-person shooters from Xbox and was thought to have been getting into its stride more in recent times. The second season even rated 90% on Rotten Tomatoes with the critics.

However, it clearly didn't capture enough of an audience for the streamer's liking, and so will not continue on Paramount+.

"We are extremely proud of this ambitious series and would like to thank our partners at Xbox, 343 Industries and Amblin Television, along with showrunner and executive producer David Wiener, his fellow executive producers, the entire cast led by Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief and the amazing crew for all their outstanding work,” said the service in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter).

"We wish everyone the best going forward."

The decision has shocked many fans, who believed the show was heading in the right direction after a so-so start.

"Sad to see Halo cancelled," wrote ZerOe on X.

"I liked it. Not as good as other adaptations like Fallout, The Last of Us or [Cyberpunk] Edgerunners, but I still liked it."

Some others believe it deviated too much from the games,though, so weren't taken as much bu surprise.

"I’m not surprised to see the Halo TV series cancelled, it got better in S2 but failed to capture what made Halo great," claimed Parris on X.

"It wasn't true Halo," posted Raquayza19.

"When you have source material available you should adapt that first while adding some extra padding to scenes that work."

Those who are sorry to see it go could have some respite, however. The shows producers are allegedly looking for a new streaming home for the a third season – with Paramount's blessing.

Halo season 2 debuted on Paramount+ in February this year. You will still be able to watch its eight episodes, plus the nine episodes of season 1 for the foreseeable future.

Paramount+ is available across pretty much every streaming device, mobile phone, tablet and Smart TV in the UK and US.