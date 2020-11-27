HALF PRICE Tado smart thermostats in Amazon's Black Friday deals

With winter closing in there’s never been a better time to have smart home heating – and with these Black Friday smart home deals, there’s never been a better time to buy it. Tado’s smart heating systems can help you save up to 31% on your heating bills, and this Black Friday week you can save up to 40% on the smart heating tech too.

Tado makes one of the best smart thermostats around and there are several great Black Friday deals on offer, including up to 40% off the Wired Thermostat Starter Kit; up to 40% off the Wireless Thermostat Starter Kit; and up to 40% off the four-pack of smart thermostatic radiator valves. That’s a saving of between £72 and £92 on each package.

Tado works with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit, and it’s compatible with 95% of all heating systems. It offers geofencing so you never heat an empty home plus open window detection, weather adaptation and air comfort, all of which are designed to help you keep your home warm, fresh and energy efficient.

Tado Smart Thermostat (Wired) Starter Kit | Was £199.99 | Now £93.99 | Save £107 at Amazon

If your home already has a wired thermostat for a combi boiler this is the Tado thermostat for you: it replaces what’s already there to turn your heating into a smart heating system that you can control with your phone or your smart speaker. View Deal

Tado Smart Thermostat (Wireless) Starter Kit | Was £184.29 | Now £129.99 | Save £54.30 at Amazon

As you’ve probably guessed, this Black Friday deal is identical to the wired starter kit but this time it’s for the wireless thermostat, which you can use to replace an existing thermostat, to add wireless control where there was no thermostat at all or to control your hot water tank.View Deal

Tado Smart Radiator Thermostat Quattro Pack | Was £229.99 | Now £120.99 | Save £109 at Amazon

Tado’s smart radiator controls can work with your Tado thermostat or they can work independently. Either way they replace your existing radiator valves with smart ones that you can use to control the temperature in each room individually. This incredible-value pack gets you four at once, so you can really create zonal control!View Deal

We rate the Tado smart thermostat highly: in our recent guide to smart thermostat systems we noted that the smart radiator valves give Tado a real edge over competitors that only enable you to control your entire home heating rather than individual rooms.

There’s lots of technology here, whether it’s weather adaptation to adjust your programmed schedule or the open window detection that urges you to turn down the heating if your energy is literally going out of the window. We like its minimalist looks, too: it doesn’t shout I AM A THERMOSTAT like some other systems do and blends in with most decor.

