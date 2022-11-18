The Gymshark Black Friday sale is live, with up to 60% off!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Another day, another Black Friday sale (opens in new tab) goes live! For passionate athletes and avid gym goers, the Gymshark Black Friday sale is now live, offering up to 60% off select activewear collections and accessories.

Right now in the best Black Friday deals (opens in new tab), shoppers can find cheap prices on both men and women’s gym clothes, including discounts on leggings, sports bras, t-shirts, shorts, bags and much more. If you’re on the hunt for a new training outfit or you’re looking for a Christmas gift for someone who loves to hit the gym, then the Gymshark sale is the place to look for the best fitness deals (opens in new tab) this year.

Shop women’s Gymshark Black Friday sale (opens in new tab)

Shop men’s Gymshark Black Friday sale (opens in new tab)

So, what can you find in the Gymshark Black Friday sale? With up to 60% off selected lines, you can treat yourself to some of the most popular and bestselling collections from Gymshark this Black Friday. Gymshark is arguably best known for their range of leggings, and the Adapt, Seamless and Vital Seamless collections are all on sale at record low prices.

This year, we’re seeing discounts on the best running shorts (opens in new tab), vests, crop tops and t-shirts. For those who prefer loungewear, Gymshark has plenty of cosy options available, including joggers, hoodies and jackets. Gymshark has also gone all out with price cuts on gym accessories, so if you’re looking to upgrade to the best yoga mat (opens in new tab), the best gym bag (opens in new tab) or the best resistance bands (opens in new tab), you can find it all in the Gymshark Black Friday sale.

To shop all deals from the Gymshark Black Friday sale, click the link above or keep reading for our top picks. P.S. For more money off your order, check out these Gymshark discount codes (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Vital Seamless 2.0 Leggings: £45 , £13.50 at Gymshark (opens in new tab)

Get 70% off select colours of the Vital Seamless 2.0 Leggings in the Gymshark Black Friday sale. These comfortable leggings have a high-waisted fit, supportive ribbed waistband and marl mesh dots. They use sweat-wicking technology to avoid sweat patches and overheating, and the seamless style flatters the body.

(opens in new tab) Vital Seamless 2.0 Sports Bra: £30 , £12 at Gymshark (opens in new tab)

Save £18 on the Vital Seamless 2.0 Sports Bra in this Black Friday deal. Available in multiple colours, this sports bra has a stretching fit and is made of soft seamless knit fabric. It has the iconic Gymshark logo on the front and back, and is perfect for training and gym workouts.

(opens in new tab) Speed Shorts: £30 , £9 at Gymshark (opens in new tab)

Perfect for runners, the Speed Shorts are now just £9 in the Gymshark Black Friday sale. These lightweight shorts have built-in pants for extra support and an elasticated waistband for comfort and easy movement. The Speed Shorts also have a handy pocket in the waistband so you can run with your hands free.

(opens in new tab) Vital Seamless 2.0 Long Sleeve Crop Top: £35 , £10.50 at Gymshark (opens in new tab)

Get 70% off the Vital Seamless 2.0 Long Sleeve Crop Top in this cheap Black Friday deal. This crop top is super supportive and contours the body, so it’s practical and stylish at the same time. It also has thumb holes and looks good alongside other Vital Seamless clothes.

(opens in new tab) Speed Evolve T-Shirt: £30 , £9 at Gymshark (opens in new tab)

The Speed collection at Gymshark has been given 70% off, taking the Speed Evolve T-Shirt down to just £9 this Black Friday. Designed for running, this t-shirt has a slim fit, mesh panels and angled seams.

(opens in new tab) Legacy Shorts: £32 , £16 at Gymshark (opens in new tab)

Get the Legacy Shorts for half price in the Gymshark Black Friday sale. These comfortable shorts are made of durable soft material and are good for workouts but even better for lounging around the house. The original revamped Gymshark logo is printed on the thigh and is something you need in your collection if you’re a Gymshark fan.

(opens in new tab) Arrival Woven Joggers: £32 , £12.80 at Gymshark (opens in new tab)

Another blend of activewear and loungewear, the Arrival Woven Joggers are now 60% off for Black Friday. Combining comfort with practicality, these joggers are lightweight, zipped ankle cuffs, side pockets and an elasticated waistband.

(opens in new tab) LC Bag: £25 , £7.50 at Gymshark (opens in new tab)

If you’re looking for a new gym bag, the LC Bag is now just £7.50 in the Gymshark Black Friday sale. This stylish bag is built to hold all your gym essentials, including a functional touchscreen side panel so you can use your phone without getting it out. Comes with an adjustable carry strap with padded handle.

(opens in new tab) Studio Mat Towel: £20 , £8 at Gymshark (opens in new tab)

Update your yoga practice with 60% off the Studio Mat Towel at Gymshark. Now just £8, this mat and towel has silicone dots to grip your yoga mat and eliminate distractions. Available in Hibiscus Pink or Light Grey colours.