GTA 6 could finally be announced this week, as trailer plans revealed

We could soon, finally get confirmed details on Grand Theft Auto 6 as Rockstar will reportedly announce the game later this week.

It is claimed that the studio will release a trailer as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations, putting paid to years of speculation and major, legally-challenged leaks.

Bloomberg cites "people familiar with its plans" as its source for the information. They have requested to remain anonymous as they were not "authorised to speak publicly" about the details.

There is no mention of an actual date for the trailer, but Rockstar Games was originally formed in December 1998, so a release this week will actually be a little early in relation to the actual 25th anniversary.

That being said, the first top-down Grand Theft Auto was released in 1997 (and developed by DMA Designs), so it could be argued that it's technically a year late too. In fact, DMA Designs, which was essentially Rockstar before Take-Two's takeover was around since the late-80s so... well, you get the idea.

Certainly, there will be plenty of eager eyes awaiting official footage of the next GTA. After a hacker exposed development footage of the game a year ago, Rockstar went on a (largely successful) offensive to get sites to take down screenshots and video, although also admitting its validity.

"We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way. Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations," it said at the time.

It'll be great to see just what's changed in the meantime, for sure.

As for a full release date, Bloomberg doesn't say. However, a previous report suggested that the announcement would happen this October, which isn't far off the mark, and the game will be released around 12 months later.

If that does turn out to be the case, the 2024 holiday season could be a rather interesting one.