Wait, did 50 Cent just tease a GTA 6 collaboration with Rockstar?

Rockstar is known for some of the biggest high-profile collaborations in the video game industry, either by getting top names to lend their music to the Grand Theft Auto series or by convincing triple-A actors to actually appear. Think Samuel L. Jackson in GTA San Andreas, Michael Madsen in GTA III, or Ricky Gervais in GTA IV. The latest collaboration might be coming from US rapper, 50 Cent.

Taking to his social media on March 1st, 2023, 50 Cent decided to set the internet alight by sending out an image of GTA: Vice City (via Instagram ) with the caption "I will explain this later". Immediately, fans were sent into wild speculation regarding what it all meant before the rapper once again sent out the same image and message via Twitter (opens in new tab) one day later, which restarted the conversation all over again.

So why GTA 6? Well, aside from 50 Cent randomly sending out an image of one of the past games, it's been reported that GTA 6 will take place in a fictionalised version of Miami – just like GTA Vice City. The theory was further given evidence when footage from GTA 6 leaked to the web last year. This was subsequently confirmed as real by developer Rockstar.

See below for one of the social media posts made by 50 Cent (real name Curtis Jackson III)

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

"I will explain this later. GreenLight Gand this s**t bigger than power trust me. BOOM," wrote Jackson. The term green light has been used by gang members to note when a hit is out on them. How this relates to GTA 6 and/or whether this is just the rapper teasing his followers is yet to be determined.

This wouldn't be the first time Rockstar has put a high-profile rapper in the GTA series. Only last year did Rockstar partner with rapper Dr. Dre for his own campaign in Grand Theft Auto Online – known as The Contract (opens in new tab) – with a new EP of music released in-game as well. We'll have to wait and see if anything similar happens for 50 Cent.

The most recent release from Rockstar was a next-gen version of GTA V on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in March 2022. Check out T3's Grand Theft Auto V review to see if it's worth revisiting the city of Los Santos today.

To keep up with everything Grand Theft Auto, head to the T3's GTA 6 hub for the latest news, rumours, leaks and everything else.