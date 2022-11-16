Grab this JVC bedroom TV for less than £140 in the Currys Black Friday sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

JVC is a top brand for affordable but completely capable TVs that vary in size, from small 20-inch bedroom sets right up to huge 65-inchers for your living room.

The JVC LT-32CA120 is a 32-inch TV which would be perfect for a bedroom or office space, and thanks to this deal at Currys, you'll be able to buy it for less than £140 right now - that's almost a third off its starting price.

Whoever you're hoping to buy for, yourself or your children, this is too good to miss - it's one of the best Black Friday deals yet.

(opens in new tab) JVC LT-32CA120: £199.99 £139 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save 30% on this 32-inch JVC smart TV with access to all of your favourite streaming apps including Netflix and Prime Video. You can even control it hands-free using the Google Assistant

Despite being a small and inexpensive TV set, the JVC LT-32CA120 has an LED backlit screen that is HD ready with HDR10 and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) for boosted colours and better contrast than there would be otherwise. You won't get top-notch 4K display quality and the 60Hz refresh rate won't be enough for gamers, but you wouldn't expect such a reasonably-priced set like this to tick those boxes anyway.

Surrounded by slim bezels this won't be an eyesore up on a shelf or on a small table, and it's lightweight so you'll have no problems setting it up yourself. In the box, it comes with a simple IR remote as well as a stand to prop it up.

Running on Android TV, if you don't own a media streamer like the Amazon Fire Stick, then you'll still get easy access to all of the best streaming apps including Netflix, Prime Video and even catch-up services like BBC iPlayer. Android TV isn't just simple to navigate using the included remote, you'll also be able to control it hands-free through your Google Assistant smart speakers.

