Grab Cyberpunk 2077 on both PS5 and PS4 for under £20

Cyberpunk 2077 has just launched across next-gen consoles and we've found an amazing deal that gets you access to the game on PS4 and PS5 for less than £20. An absolute bargain if I might say so myself.

Now, it's widely known that Cyberpunk 2077 suffered heavily from bugs at launch, however, nearly 18 months later and developer CD Projekt has just rolled out patch 1.5 that looks to solve the majority of issues. Basically, this is when the game should have launched in the first place – therefore, this is literally the best time to jump in.

Anyone that picks up Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 today can upgrade to PS5 for free, either straight away or whenever you pick up the next-gen console. Once the PS4 purchase has gone through you then can claim the digital PS5 version of the game through the PSN Store. It can be downloaded for around 56GB, almost of half what the PS4 version equals.

Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 with a free upgrade to PS5: was £59.99, now £18.85 at Base.com

The sci-fi action RPG is available at a great price right now, giving players access to jump into the world of Night City across both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Why it's worth picking up Cyberpunk 2077 today

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the biggest games of 2020 but it, unfortunately, missed the mark quite heavily on release. This new major update looks to change the conversation and give us the true next-gen experience set in a dystopian future we've all been craving.

It's also worth remembering that this is the team behind The Witcher video games, before Henry Cavill stepped into the role of Geralt on Netflix and made the character more widely known. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is often heralded as one of the best games of all time, so if Cyberpunk 2077 can achieve anywhere near the same level of quality, you're in for a good time. Not to mention, Keanu Reeves has a starring role as Johnny Silverhand. Breathtaking!

If Cyberpunk 2077 is finally as good as we all hoped on launch, it's likely that this price will be difficult to be beaten. Don't miss out!