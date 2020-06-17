Grab Amazon's Fire TV stick for just £20 right now!

Amazon Prime Day 2020 may have been delayed, but that hasn't stopped Amazon running a huge Amazon devices sale, where its tablets, smart speakers, TV sticks and more have had their prices slashed.

And, among these amazing Amazon deals is a half price Fire TV Stick with Alexa built-in, offering all the best streaming services, voice control, HD content, and more for just £20. Check out the deal below.

The concept behind the Fire TV Stick is simple: plug it into your TV's HDMI port, set it up, and watch all of the best stuff that's available on Amazon Prime, Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, All4, and many others. It's really that easy.

The latest version of the Fire TV Stick comes with Alexa-powered voice controls, too, letting you dictate exactly what you want to watch, when you want to watch it. There's also compatibility with various smart home devices from Ring, Hue, and others, which can be controlled through the voice remote.

Plus, once the Stick is set up, you can take it anywhere with you. It's the perfect travel companion, whether that's from the lounge to the bedroom or from your house to your parents house.

Amazon Fire TV Stick | HD Quality | Alexa | Voice Remote | Dolby Audio | Was £39.99 | Now £19.99 | Available at Amazon

The Fire TV Stick is the perfect way to spice up your setup in a quick, easy package. Never miss any of your favourite TV, movies, and other content with this simple-to-use add-on, which plugs straight into the HDMI port.View Deal

So, if you're in the market for a nifty way to get your TV internet connected and fast, look no further than the Amazon Fire TV Stick, which is now 50% off for a limited time.

Amazon has discounted all its devices right now. Here is a full list of the discounted products: