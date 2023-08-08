Google completely redesigns and starts trialling the new Fitbit app

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There is an unusual silence on Google's part about their upcoming wearables, most likely dropping in October this year. These include not only the second iteration of the Google Pixel Watch but also the best Fitbits. Out of the blue, Google broke the silence by announcing the complete overhaul of the Fitbit app to "give you a holistic view of your health and wellness with a focus on metrics that matter most to you."

The new design features a simplified look with three new tabs, Today, Coach and You. The Today tab is similar to how the dashboard used to look in the Fitbit app, but it's said to help better visualise your progress over the past day, month or year with "more consistent charts, graphics and icons that show your health trends."

Coach is where you'll find all the workouts, whether mindfulness or core exercises. Fitbit's Premium Subscription allows you to unlock even more content – it's often included in the purchase of a new Fitbit or Google wearable – which you can quickly browse using the filters (e.g. how much time you have and what equipment you want to use).

Finally, on the You tab, you can adjust personal details and goals, manage community connections and track achievements with redesigned badges. Google says the new app includes updates based on user feedback, stating that the updated design reflects the "energetic feel of Fitbit, along with a modern look and feel based on Google Material Design standards."

In a recent post on Google's blog, the company says they're inviting select Fitbit users to try out the app in a limited beta and "share their feedback before the app becomes available to everyone this fall." If you haven't got a Fitbit yet (or would like to upgrade to the latest model), check out T3's best cheap Fitbit deals roundup.