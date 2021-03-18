Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge are making it easier to manage your windows

Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge are getting new window management tools – not tab management, but window management, taking aim at your many devices’ multiple open windows, the nuisance of juggling lots of windows, and attempting to kill off the chaos that is your current browser.

Instead of honing in on tabs, this 'window naming' update lets the user visually pan out and focus more broadly on the windows they have open in Edge and Chrome. Edge, of course, is built on the same Chromium engine as Google's popular web browser. Perhaps you have a window with multiple tabs open for a specific work project; or, maybe, you need to keep groups of tabs separate in different windows. It’s likely that things soon spiral out of control with endless tabs in indistinct windows.

The naming tool lets you assign names quickly to the different windows, labelling them for ease of use, so things are a bit less ill-defined. The setting is on by default, and naming the tabs is quite simple: head to Settings, More tools, Name window or, alternately, head over to the outer edge of Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge's browser interface, right-click and hit the Name this window option.

The feature is currently in beta, works identically in both Chrome and Edge, and is arriving in Chrome 90 and Edge 90. It follows recent tab management updates that Google has recently rolled out for Android Chrome browsers and for organising desktop tabs on Google Chrome.

Once a name is assigned, it's displayed as a popup. You can trigger the popup by placing your cursor on the dock icon in macOS, or hovering over the Windows taskbar button.

Hopefully, it should lend extra functionality to our best laptop models that use Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge. The nifty thing about the windows naming tool is that it has the ability to save the names you've assigned to different windows. If you close your browser, then the names should remain as prior configured, as long as you have the option to relaunch and start where you left off switched on.

Initially planned for Chrome 88, several design hitches delayed the feature. If you're interested in performance tweaks, then the 64-bit version of Chrome on Android is now being rolled out and is set to deliver a big uptick in speed. All of this is good news for the performance of browsers that we increasingly rely on in our day-to-day lives.

Source: TechRadar