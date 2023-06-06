Gladiators star shares six bodyweight core exercises for toned abs

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It may be over 20 years since Kim Betts stepped into the arena as Gladiators’ ‘Lightning’ but her physique, to this day, is still incredible. Now, she’s shared her favourite ab exercises so you can also get a toned torso, just like Lightning. Plus, they can all be done from home and require no equipment whatsoever.

Lightning was one of the show’s toughest contestants who remained undefeated in the UK arena. There’s no doubt we were always envious of her well-defined abs and prominent biceps and since leaving the show, the former British gymnast has become an award-winning bodybuilder, and she looks just as incredible as she did almost two decades ago.

Most of these exercises are probably ones that you’ve heard of before, which is comforting to know that Kim’s not doing anything too ‘out of the ordinary’ or complicated to tone her tum. If training your core is pretty new, then we advise picking three of these exercises to start with and aiming for eight to 10 reps of each, for three rounds. Here’s Kim’s favourites:

Traditional crunches

Knee to elbow crunches

Table top crunches

Leg raises

Scissors

Pulsed leg raises