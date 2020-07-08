Summer sale gets you THREE MONTHS of Amazon Music Unlimited for FREE

Here's a great deal if you just got a new Bluetooth speaker in the Amazon summer sale and now you want some ridiculously cheap music to stream to it. It's just as good if you already had a Bluetooth speaker and you want some ridiculously cheap music to stream to it, and part of T3’s Summer Savings Week.

Right now, you can get THREE MONTHS of Amazon Music Unlimited completely FREE. That's a phenomenal offer for Amazon's on-demand, ad-free music streaming service which offers access to 50 million songs which you can control via Alexa, or download and listen to offline – so you'll never be without music wherever you are.

Once the four months are up, the service is charged at £9.99/month (or £7.99/month for Prime members). In the US you'll pay $9.99/month after the super-cheap four month period ends ($7.99 for Prime members). However, you're not obliged to continue with it as you can cancel any time so there's really no downside to this deal.

Amazon Music Unlimited uses MP3. If you want music of CD quality and above, you can also score a free sub to Amazon Music HD right now, but only for 30 days.

If you want to enjoy your newly acquired super-cheap music subscription at its very best, hit up one of our guides below for buying advice and the best deals on speakers and headphones.

