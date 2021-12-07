Get the kids’ Christmas gifts sorted with up to 30% off bikes at Decathlon

Another day, another Christmas sale going live! The Decathlon Christmas sale has started and it’s running until the 31st December.

The outdoor and sporting goods retailer is offering up to 30% off on over 70+ sports and activities. Whether you’re a seasoned camper or want to start a new hobby, Decathlon are offering huge deals site wide, including smartwatches, paddle boards, ping pong tables, gym clothes and more.

The biggest deals on offer from Decathlon are on children’s bikes, built and ready to ride throughout the seasons. Bikes make great Christmas gifts and with these discounts, you can get the latest models at a cheaper price.

Decathlon are also offering free delivery on selected bikes, plus they come with a lifetime warranty and a 365 day return. For some extra guidance on what to get your kids this Christmas, below is our spotlight kids bike deals from Decathlon’s Christmas sale.

Kids’ 24” Hybrid Bike Original 500: was £179.99, now £129.99 at Decathlon Kids’ 24” Hybrid Bike Original 500: was £179.99, now £129.99 at Decathlon

The Kids’ 24” Hybrid Bike is designed for kids to cycle across all types of terrain, from flat streets to hilly trails. It has 6 speeds to choose from and is equipped with mudguards and a stand. This bike is built for kids aged 9-12 but with a lifetime warranty on the bike frame, you can update it so it grows with your child.

Rockrider St 100 Kids’ 24” Mountain Bike: was £169.99, now £129.99 at Decathlon Rockrider St 100 Kids’ 24” Mountain Bike: was £169.99, now £129.99 at Decathlon

For adventurous kids who want to start exploring rockier terrain, the Rockrider St 100 Kids’ Mountain Bike is perfect for the countryside. This bike is designed to get children into mountain biking, so it can take on muddy, hilly and uneven tracks easily. Made for pre-teens, this bike is equipped with easy to use gears and brakes to ensure their safety.

Original 120 Kids 20” Hybrid Bike: was £139.99, now £99.99 at Decathlon Original 120 Kids 20” Hybrid Bike: was £139.99, now £99.99 at Decathlon

If your kids are interested in becoming more active and cycling more often, the Original 120 Kids Hybrid Bike is a great option for everyday. This 20-inch bike has 6 speeds to choose from and can easily ride on smooth roads or more intense paths. The Original 120 is the perfect Christmas gift, especially if your kids want to start cycling to school.

500 Dark Hero Kids Bike: was £139.99, now £99.99 at Decathlon 500 Dark Hero Kids Bike: was £139.99, now £99.99 at Decathlon

Taking a detour to bikes for younger children, the 500 Dark Hero Kids Bike is built for new riders, aged 4-6. This bike is the perfect choice if your kids are just starting to learn how to cycle, with its 16-inch size, mudguard and chain guard, which has a cool graphic design. This bike is compatible with 16” training wheels that are only £7.99 .