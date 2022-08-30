Get the Apple Watch Series 7 for under £300, ahead of Apple Event

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It was recently announced that Apple will be holding an event in early September. This event is rumoured to be unveiling some exciting new Apple products, and as we’ve been following Apple Watch Series 8 news & rumours (opens in new tab) intently, we’re crossing our fingers that the Apple Watch Series 8 will be announced.

Ahead of the Apple Event, we’ve been seeing price cuts on the current Apple Watches, specifically the Apple Watch Series 7. Right now at Amazon, the Apple Watch Series 7 is now under £300, taking this premium smartwatch to its cheapest ever price.

View the Apple Watch Series 7 deal (opens in new tab)

Originally priced at £399, the Apple Watch Series 7 is now £296.65, saving shoppers £102.35. Apple deals are few and far between, so we always encourage people to snap up any Apple discounts they see, as they’re unlikely to come around again.

The best smartwatch (opens in new tab) on the market today, the Apple Watch Series 7 is rarely seen with this kind of price cut, so if you’ve been saving up for it, now is the time to treat yourself with 26% off the Apple Watch Series 7. From the design to the battery life, the Apple Watch Series 7 does it all, which is why we gave it 5 stars in our Apple Watch Series 7 review (opens in new tab).

This deal is running on the Green Aluminium Case with Clover Sport Band. If you’re interested in the Apple Watch Series 7 in a different colour, Amazon has many Apple Watch deals (opens in new tab) available currently, including price cuts on the red, blue, black and white versions.

To view the Apple Watch Series 7 deal, click the link above or keep reading for more Apple deals that you can buy today.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 45mm): was £399, now £296.65 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £102.35 (26%) on the Apple Watch Series 7 at Amazon. This intelligent smartwatch is stylish, feature-rich and its Always-On Retina display lets you take calls, reply to texts, make payments and more, all from your wrist. It has a strong focus on health and fitness, and allows you to track your movement, monitor your heart rate, and it can even call emergency services if it spots something irregular, like a fall. Deal ends 2nd September 2022.

The Apple Watch Series 7 price cut is the best deal we’ve found in the Amazon End of Summer Sale (opens in new tab). If you’re an Apple fanatic, Amazon has more Apple deals on offer, including low prices on the Apple Watch SE and the Apple iPad Air – see all the details below.

(opens in new tab) 2021 Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm): was £269, now £203.15 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 24% off the 2021 Apple Watch SE. In our Apple Watch SE review (opens in new tab), we raved about its clear bright screen, fitness tracking and comfortable design. While it’s not the most current Apple Watch, it’s still a fast and easy-to-use wrist piece that can tackle any task you throw at it. Available in Space Grey Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band. Deal ends 2nd September 2022.

(opens in new tab) 2020 Apple iPad Air: was £799, now £609 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £190 on the 2020 Apple iPad Air at Amazon. Currently the best iPad (opens in new tab) on the market, the iPad Air runs on the speedy A14 Bionic chip and has a wide clear 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The back and front cameras are incredibly impressive and this tablet comes with touch ID for security and authentication. Available in rose gold and green colour options. Deal ends 2nd September 2022.