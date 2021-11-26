The best selling gaming chair at Amazon is now £99 for Black Friday

Get £40 off one of the most popular gaming chairs in this brilliant Black Friday deal

GTPlayer gaming chair Amazon Black Friday
(Image credit: GTPLayer)
Carrie Marshall

By Last updated

In our best gaming chairs guide we said that the GTPlayer Gaming Chair was "a fantastic choice" if you wanted the best gaming chair under £200. And now it's in the best Black Friday deals with a whopping £40 off, so you can get it for less than £100. That's a truly brilliant price for a really great gaming chair.

What's great about this offer is that there isn't just one colour on offer: there are whopping discounts on all the colours – so many of them that we couldn't fit them all in our photo. Personally I like the white one best: it's got a kind of Swedish design vibe to it and looks rather refined.

Here are the full details of the offer.

GTPlayer Gaming Chair with Cushion and reclining back support: was £199.99, now £99.99 at Amazon

GTPlayer Gaming Chair with Cushion and reclining back support: was £199.99, now £99.99 at Amazon
We though this chair was a brilliant buy at £199.99, and it's an even better Black Friday buy with prices as low as £99.99. The discounts vary from model to model but they're all big.
White Black  Blue  Grey  Green  Pink  Red

View Deal

The GTPlayer Gaming Chair is built tough and features an adjustable incline from 90 to 150 degrees, memory foam in the seat, removable headrest and lumbar cushions and a recommended maximum weight of 150kg, which is more than many rival chairs. As we said in our review, "it'll keep you comfortable and supported when it matters".

If you don't already have a gaming chair you'll notice a huge difference in comfort compared to your average office chair, and you should notice a huge difference after longer game sessions too: a comfortable, well-adjusted and supportive chair like this can help prevent aches and pains from even the longest battle.

TOPICS
Deals Gaming
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written thirteen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote another seven books and a Radio 2 documentary series. When she’s not scribbling, she’s the singer in Glaswegian rock band HAVR (havrmusic.com).

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.