Get HUGE discounts off these Marshall Prime Day headphone specials

Ah, Marshall, a name synonymous with top quality muscular sound, which is something you'll get along with beefy savings on these Prime Day deals on Marshall headphones, earbuds and Bluetooth speakers. First up, the there's the biggest selling Marshall Bluetooth speaker, the Kilburn II. Then there's the very fine Marshall Mid Active Noise Cancelling headphones that deliver fantastic audio while blocking out external crud. Up to 20 hours of playtime with these, plus custom drivers, a multi-directional control knob and, best of all, that logo. Read on down the page for more Marshall discount mayhem.

• Buy Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker for £185 – was £270

• Buy the Marshall Mid Active Noise Cancelling (A.N.C.) Headphones with Bluetooth in Black. Was £239.99, now £112.00 save £127.99.

• Buy the Marshall Mode EQ in-Ear Earphones - Black / Brass. Was £69.99, now £32.00 save £37.99.

• Buy the Marshall Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Black & Brass (Amazon Exclusive). Was £169.99, now £119.00 save £50.99.

With discounts like this it might not be worth hanging on for Black Friday, Cyber Monday or searching for them in our Christmas Gift Guide. These really are prime deals. Crank it up, mother!

• Buy the Marshall Mid Active Noise Cancelling (A.N.C.) Headphones with Bluetooth in Black. Was £239.99, now £112.00 save £127.99.

These Marshall phones are so loud they almost make it to 11. However, what you also get is great quality across the dynamic range plus great damping of tiresome exterior noise. Custom 40mm drivers give you want you really want; lots of bass. Being wireless they're convenient, they'll go up to 20 hours between charges, take just 3 hours to fully recharge and feature a portable collapsible design. There's a velvet lining travel case too. Very cool.

View Deal

• Buy the Marshall Mode EQ in-Ear Earphones - Black / Brass. Was £69.99, now £32.00 save £37.99.

Want something a little more svelte, but still with the Marshall logo? Try the Marshall Mode EQ in-Ear Earphones, which are wired but don't tangle without making an effort. There a 3.5mm jack, microphone and remote for call-taking and music control plus four different sleeves so they'll fit you're ears like, er gloves. Lookout for the super cool little Marshall logo flourishes along the way. Understated brilliance we think.

• Buy the Marshall Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Black & Brass (Amazon Exclusive). Was £169.99, now £119.00 save £50.99.

While you're shopping Marshall you may as well bag the Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker, which is akin to having a mini Marshall stack in your house. Cool, cute but deceptively loud actually. There's 20 plus hours of play time on one charge from the Bluetooth 5.0 beauty, along with water resistance so it'll fend of splashes of beer we hope. Get another six hours of play time with just 20 minutes of charging and, best of all, revel in the multi-directional sound. Finished in Black & Brass specially for Amazon.

Want more deals on cans? Try these Prime Day Sony headphones for size

• Sony WH-H910N Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones in red at Amazon. Was £250.00, now £159.00 save 36%.

• Sony WH-H910N Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones in orange at Amazon. Was £250.00, now £159.00 save 36%.

• Sony WF-SP800N Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones in black at Amazon. Was £180.00, now £135.00 save 25%.

• Sony WF-SP800N Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones in white at Amazon. Was £180.00, now £135.00 save 25%.

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales

UK retailers aren't standing by and letting Amazon have all the sale glory to itself. Below are the best Amazon Prime Day alternative sales that are on now.