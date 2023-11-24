Get a top-rated projector for the lowest-ever price

After a way to watch your favourite movies and shows on a massive scale? You don't need to clutter your room with a giant TV, why not try a projector? After all, a 150-inch TV will set you back silly money, a 150-inch projector? Not so much.



You may have heard that it's currently Black Friday, and with that comes great deals on pretty much everything, including one of the best projectors out there.

Right now you can grab the BenQ TK850 True 4K Home Entertainment Projector for £1199 on Amazon. That's the lowest price it has ever been and a chunky £279 saving that you can spend on popcorn.



BenQ TK850 True 4K: was £1478 now £1199 on Amazon

If you're after a big screen without the screen, this projector is the way to go. It offers excellent motion-smoothing technology that makes it a top choice for sports in particular. Turn your wall into a 150" display today.

So what makes us love this projector? Well, we consider it to be one of the best ways to watch live TV sport. That's thanks to its excellent motion smoothing that as the name suggests smooths movement. In fact it even has a dedicated sports mode If you have a mini pub/bar setup at home, this projector could be the centrepiece to bring it all together.

With a bigger screen comes concerns about picture quality, but not with the BenQ. A 4K UHD resolution is a treat for the eyes, although not quite the ears. It can run a bit loud, but if you've got a decent sound setup you shouldn't notice.

If you're more of a streamer than a sports nut then you're covered as well. This projector features a USB port to insert a Firestick (or similar) into and stream directly from. You'll also find 2 HDMI ports and a 3.5mm stereo jack, so setup couldn't be easier.