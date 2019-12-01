Get a huge $200 off the Bose SoundTouch 30 multi-room speaker at Walmart

Cyber Monday 2019 has now replaced Black Friday as the big deals event, bringing with it a huge amount of cut-price consumer electronics for everyone to enjoy. If there's something you've had your eye on for a while, now may very well be the time to go ahead and buy it.

T3 has spent the weekend collecting all of the best deals we see into one place, covering anything and everything you could possibly wish for. You name it, we've got a deal on it, from consumer electronics to kitchenware to smart home tech to toys to fashion.

One of the deals that stuck out is from Walmart, which is chopped an incredible $200 off the Bose SoundTouch 30 multi-room speaker, making it just $299.

Bose SoundTouch 30 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker (Series III) | Was $499 | Sale price $299 | Available now at Walmart

As everyone knows, Bose makes some of the best consumer speakers on the market, whether that be headphones or standalone speakers. The SoundTouch 30s are the cream of the crop, producing more noise than you'll know what to do with.

Bose's SoundTouch 30 is one of their top-tier speaker systems and for good reason. Following an insanely simple set up, you'll have enough power to fill an entire room with sound, no matter how big the room is. Thanks to all of the clever tech Bose crams in, this seemingly small device is all you need.

There's a lot to love here, too, with Bluetooth, Ethernet, Aux, and WiFi, compatibility with all the major streaming services, an OLED display, and the ability to connect the devices together for multi-room audio.

For $200, this is one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen.