Get a FREE PS4 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with these Sony Xperia Black Friday deals from Mobiles.co.uk

Thinking about getting a PS4 to weather the long winter months, along with the blockbuster Call of Duty: Modern Warfare? You're not the only one to be a tad behind on the current-gen console. It's currently the fourth-best-selling console of all time, and with PS5 just around the corner in 2020, there's never been a better time to take advantage of the glut of PS4 deals on offer this Black Friday season.

If you're in the market for a new phone too, why not take advantage of this phenomenal deal from mobiles.co.uk and snap up both at once? That's up there with the best Black Friday deals or bundles on the PS4 we've seen so far.

Mobiles.co.uk is running a Black Friday promotion that will get you a free PlayStation 4 console when you buy a Sony Xperia L3 or Sony Xperia 10 contract. If you pick up the console you'll get 500GB storage space, enough to handle the latest PS4 games and demos available from the PlayStation Network online.

Both phones cost £75 upfront, so it's just the monthly charges you'll be paying on the contracts once purchased. The 32GB Xperia L3 costs £24.00 per month with Vodafone for 5GB of data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts, while the 64 GB Xperia 10 starts at £31.00 with EE for a generous 20GB and the same unlimited texts and minutes.

The finer details are laid out below:

PS4 bundle with Sony Xperia L3 OR Xperia 10 | From £24 per month with Mobiles.co.uk

This is a fantastic offer for those of you considering buying Sony's current gen console and already eyeing up one of the company's handsets. There's no upfront cost and the gaming hardware (the PS4 console and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare) is absolutely free. Grab a choice mid-range phone and experience the biggest game of the year.

We reviewed the Xperia 10 and thought that it was a great choice for binging boxsets and watching movies on. The Xperia 10 has a 6-inch Full HD display and a 21:9 aspect ratio, making it perfect to watch TV and movies on in landscape. With a hefty 20GB of data a month, you'll be able to stream a decent amount of content while you're away from your WiFi.

However, this deal is only on while the site's PS4 stocks last, which means you might only have a few days to take advantage of this excellent deal. What are you waiting for?

