Get a cheap coffee machine deal from Nespresso, De’Longhi & Sage in Amazon’s spring sale

The Amazon spring sale started this week, offering shoppers cheap deals and bargain prices on a wide range of products, including TVs, air fryers, headphones, smartwatches and more.

Like most sales events, coffee machine deals are some of the most impressive, helping you save hundreds on a new coffee machine set-up. In the Amazon spring sale, there are huge discounts on coffee machines, including appliances from Nespresso, Sage, De’Longhi, Breville, Philips and many more…

Buying a coffee machine for your home is a great investment, especially if you’re trying to cut down your spending on takeaway coffee. The best pod coffee machine (opens in new tab), the best espresso machine (opens in new tab) and the best bean to cup coffee machine (opens in new tab) make barista-style coffee at home that tastes delicious and is a fraction of the price… particularly when you find a cheap deal in the sales.

Whether you’re a bean to cup aficionado or a pod fan, we’ve rounded up the best coffee machine deals you can find today in the Amazon spring sale.

(opens in new tab) Nescafe Dolce Gusto Mini Me: £114.99 , £55.93 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The cheapest coffee machine deal we’ve found in the Amazon spring sale is the Nescafe Dolce Gusto Mini Me. This petite single serve capsule machine is easy to use, clean and compatible with Nescafe or supermarket brand pods. Speaking of pods, you’ll receive 6 boxes of coffee pods with this purchase.

(opens in new tab) Breville One-Touch CoffeeHouse Coffee Machine: £219.99 , £134.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 39% off the Breville One-Touch CoffeeHouse Coffee Machine at Amazon. This espresso machine has a 19 bar Italian pump that delivers the perfect pressure to get the richest coffee flavours. The one-button controls are easy to use, and the machine comes with an automatic milk frother for cappuccinos and lattes. Only available in navy.

(opens in new tab) De’Longhi Scultura Traditional Barista Pump Espresso Machine: £244.99 , £132.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another espresso machine deal is on the De’Longhi Scultura Traditional Barista Pump Espresso Machine which has had £112.50 taken off its price. Available in a chic champagne colour, this espresso machine from De’Longhi has 15 bar pressure, a manual milk frother, and you can use it with fresh ground coffee or coffee pods.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Plus: £199.99 , £81.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The best Nespresso machine on the market, the Nespresso Vertuo Plus, is now 59% off in the Amazon spring sale. This one-touch machine works with over 30 different varieties of Nespresso Vertuo pods and can make 4 coffee cup sizes, including espresso, double espresso, gran lungo and large mug. This deal is on the limited edition black colour and comes with a welcome set of 12 capsules.

(opens in new tab) Sage the Bambino Espresso Machine: £329.95 , £249 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 25% off the Sage the Bambino Espresso Machine at Amazon. This clever machine has digital temperature control that makes sure the water is at the right temperature for optimal espresso extraction. The settings are easy to use, and the control panel lets you adjust the steam, milk temperature and texture levels.