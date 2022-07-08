Get 60% off the Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet in this early Prime Day deal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) right around the corner, T3 have been hunting for the best early deals that Prime members can take advantage of before the big day. The early deals have been stocked full of price drops on popular brands and products, including laptops, headphones, vacuum cleaners and tablets.

One of our Prime Day predictions (opens in new tab) that we expected to see in the sale were tablets and this Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet deal has just confirmed our expectations. Originally priced at £99.99, the Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet is now just £39.99, saving shoppers £60 on this fully-featured Amazon tablet.

The Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet has been given a massive 60% discount taking it down to its cheapest ever price. If your child has a birthday coming up or you want to treat them to an upgraded device, this early Prime Day deal is the perfect opportunity to do so.

Designed for school-age children, the Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet has a wide 7-inch screen that can be used for games, apps, calls, streaming and web browsing. To put parents’ minds at ease, the tablet comes with parental controls that filter out and block inappropriate content.

The Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet comes with a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ (opens in new tab) and with this purchase, you’ll also get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free. If your child loves to read, Kindle Unlimited (opens in new tab) gives them access to millions of books, magazine subscriptions and audiobooks.

To view this early Prime Day deal on the Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet, click the link above or keep reading for more details, including information on Amazon Kids+.

Save £60 (60%) on the Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet in this early Prime Day deal. The Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet gives kids access to entertainment and educational kid-friendly content. It can also be used to make voice and video calls to approved contacts via Alexa. Comes with a 2-year guarantee and a black kid-friendly case.

If your child already has a tablet but wants to explore more apps and games, Amazon Kids+ is a great subscription to add to their tablet. Amazon is currently running an early Prime Day Amazon Kids+ deal (opens in new tab) where Prime members can sign up to the 3-month subscription for just £3.99.

Amazon Kids+ gives kids access to thousands of games, apps, videos, books, songs and Audible audiobooks. It comes with tons of educational and entertaining content, including apps for KeyStateFun, National Geographic and more. This limited time deal is on offer now until Monday 11th July so you’ll need to take advantage of this now before it’s gone.