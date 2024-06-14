Garmin Watches get a great free music upgrade

Quick Summary Garmin now offers a native YouTube Music app across multiple smartwatches. It can be downloaded from the Connect IQ Store now, with a wider rollout set to follow soon.

Garmin users just got a great music upgrade: the YouTube Music app is now available in the Connect IQ Store for compatible smartwatches.

That means you can add YouTube Music playlists and podcasts to your watch and stream them to your headphones as you work out or just commute to work.

The app is a free download and its companion phone app is available for both iOS and Android. But the Garmin app only currently works with a selection of Garmin watches as some models don't connect to the Connect IQ Store. You can find a list of compatible devices below.

The good news is that if your Garmin product isn't listed, Garmin promises that more will be supported soon. And it looks like it'll be worth waiting for: so far it's proving popular and garnering positive reviews.

It looks very similar to the Wear OS version of the app and expands Garmin users' musical choice: apps for Amazon Music, Deezer and Spotify are already available.

(Image credit: Garmin)

What Garmin devices can run the YouTube Music app?

According to Garmin, the full list of devices that can currently run the YouTube Music app is:

D2 Mach 1 Pro

Enduro 2

Epix (Gen 2)

Epix (Gen 2), Quatix 7 – Sapphire Edition

Epix Pro (42mm)

Epix Pro (47mm)

Epix Pro (51mm)

Fēnix 7

Fēnix 7 Pro

Fēnix 7 Pro – Sapphire Solar Edition

Forerunner 255 Music

Forerunner 255S Music

Forerunner 265

Forerunner 265S

Forerunner 955

Forerunner 965

Mercedes-Benz Venu 2

Mercedes-Benz Venu 2S

Venu 2

Venu 2 Plus

Venu 2S

Venu 3

Venu 3S

More models will be added soon.