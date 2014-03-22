Garmin Nuvi 3598 LMT-D sat nav helps you avoid traffic

Garmin's top of the range sat nav will not only find you the quickest route, it will constantly remap to help you steer clear of traffic and road accidents.

The Garmin Nuvi 3598 LMT-D is the latest addition to the company's premium range aiming to provide traffic-free journeys to festival-goers this summer.

It has a five-inch multi-touch screen and comes with Bluetooth so you can sync your smartphone for hands-free calls and access your phone book with ease.

The Nuvi's stand-out feature is Garmin's 'Digital Traffic' that delivers updated information on traffic using the latest DAB technology with no need for internet connection or a paid subscription.

The real-time traffic function also uses voice capability to notify you about an upcoming incident and lets you ask for the best alternative route.

The Nuvi also has Garmin Real Directions, a feature that uses landmarks and shop names when directing the vehicle e.g. 'turn left at Starbucks' to 'turn right at the cathedral'.

It even provides birds eye images of the landscape to help with complicated junctions.

Other features include weather information, speed camera alerts and it'll even help you find parking spaces at the height of the summer sales.

The Garmin Nuvi 3598 LMT-D is available at Garmin for £299.99.

Looking to buy a sat nav to guide your summer antics? Check out T3's round-up of the best sat navs to buy in 2014.