Garden Prime Day deals: 5 highly-rated lawn mowers under £100

I spend a lot of time reviewing lawn mowers for T3.com. In fact, I've been doing it for going on half a decade.

Which is why I feel just a little bit qualified to pick out some of the best Prime Day deals on lawn mowers available during this year's Amazon super sale.

As such, I've picked out a selection of 5 lawn mowers that are available for under £100 at Amazon in the Prime Day sale. All these sward slayers but one are corded electric models, as while cutting the cord can be good in terms of mower flexibility, it does add expense and doesn't improve the cutting results.

And I wanted to pick mower deals on products that delivered great core functionality and were highly rated by buyers. Oh, and I've even included a manual push along mower as well for the energy bill conscious.

(opens in new tab) Flymo Speedi-Mo 360C: was £134.99, now £82.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A 39% price cut means this attractive Flymo lawn mower is reduced by a straight £52 for Prime Day. This mower is designed for medium gardens primarily and features five cutting height settings between 20 to 60mm.

(opens in new tab) Flymo Turbo Lite 250: was £89.99, now £68 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This light and stylish mower is perfect for small and medium size lawns. It features a 25cm cutting width and 1,400 W motor, while cutting height can vary between 11-31cm. The handles can be neatly folded up and collapsed, too, making storage simple.

(opens in new tab) Hyundai Corded Electric Lawn Mower + 25cm Grass Trimmer Bundle: was £119.99, now £96.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

In this deal you get both a lawn mower and grass trimmer in one package, which as any gardener will tell you, is great for covering all areas of your patch of sward. The mower has a good size 320mm cutting width and weighs a lightweight 8.8kg.

(opens in new tab) Flymo EasiGlide 300 Hover Collect Lawn Mower: was £124.99, now £86.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A straight £38 price cut means this stylish and very capable Flymo lawn mower is now available for £86.99. It feature a good size 20-litre grass box, powerful 1,700W motor and a 30cm cutting width. 4 cutting heights can be selected, ranging in height from 10-30mm.

(opens in new tab) Einhell Hand Push Lawn Mower: was £69.95, now £45.70 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If the price of energy in 2022 has you looking to save electricity use wherever possible then this Amazon Prime Day deal on the Einhell Hand Push Lawn Mower should appeal. It cuts 35% off the mower, which delivers a 30cm cutting width, 16-litre grass box, and 4 cutting height levels. All you have to do is push.

